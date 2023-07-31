MEDLERN: Train the paramedic to ensure better patient care

While most health tech startups are deploying data and supply chain innovation in areas such as diagnostics, healthcare access and delivery, a neglected but high-leverage area—the skill of healthcare workers has finally received the digital attention it deserves. Realising the significant potential of bridging the gap between the quality and quantity of trained manpower, MedLern identified this knowledge and skill intensive area for digital disruption of the industry, and since its inception in 2020, it has established itself as a comprehensive learning and skill development platform operating in the healthcare sector.

The Bengaluru-based med-tech startup was founded by Deepak Sharma and Sameer Shariff, and over 350 hospitals and 150 nursing colleges rely on the company’s services currently. “It was started with an idea of creating and empowering healthcare professions with learning opportunities by leveraging technology; this idea became a reality in the year 2020,” Sharma, an alumni of IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta, informs. The digital platform has been well-known for introducing an innovative, online resuscitation training programme that does not require instructor oversight.

According to Sharma, MedLern is designed to be a mobile-first solution enabling round-the-clock learning for healthcare professionals. “Keeping the diverse workforce of hospitals up to speed is not just critical to avoid tragic errors, it is also essential to staying quality compliant and improving patient experience. Our mobile-friendly platform ensures systematic and structured delivery of training, assessments and ongoing knowledge refresh.”

Having the right learning available at the fingertips of healthcare professionals allows them to access high-quality training material. “MedLern’s network hospitals are already seeing improved service experience, a drive towards nursing excellence and retention in their employee base,” Sharma stresses.

The growth so far

MedLern’s growth trajectory has been significant, with an accelerated growth rate in a short span of time. The company reached an ARR of $1 million last year and is on track to partner with 1,000 hospitals by the second half of 2024. As per Sharma, their med-tech venture is paving the way to achieve financial break-even in the next three quarters, thanks to its innovative services.

The company is investing extensively in developing skills and knowledge corresponding to current emerging trends, augmenting its operational capabilities with a myriad of new skill development programmes for the entire healthcare industry.

Tech is the key driver

MedLern’s judicious use of technology, such as adaptive learning, AI, simulation techniques coupled with data and user centric design adapts the platform to the natural workflow of hospitals, thereby maximising the impact of training on the knowledge and performance of employees in a measurable way. According to Sharma, the technology that MedLern encompasses in its operations contributes differently to hospitals and healthcare professionals.

