Medikabazaar appoints Dr. Sandeep Gandhi as CHRO and Manish Gahlaut as COO

Medikabazaar, HealthTech platform, on Tuesday, announced two top-level appointments to their current management. Reportedly, this appointment takes place at a time when Medikabazaar is seeking to further strengthen its leadership in the healthcare supply chain, grow in the emerging market segment, aid in institutional linkage, and create new strategic partnerships globally.

The company has appointed Dr. Sandeep Gandhi as CHRO and GC and Manish Gahlaut as COO.

“Dr. Sandeep Gandhi will support the company’s people-first culture and human resources strategy. Dr. Gandhi has close to 2.5 decades of experience and has held positions with PepsiCo, Aircel Maxis, Vodafone, and Telenor, among others. His career has spanned fields like healthcare, FMCG, telecom, and foreign services. He has three consecutive years of winning the Brandon Hall Award for best CHRO and HR practices. Dedicated author who has produced a large number of papers and case studies in prestigious business publications like Dukes Publishing. Dr. Gandhi will concentrate on bringing in top talent and enhancing the organization’s people-first culture,” the company stated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Manish Gahlaut will be spearheading supply chain management.

“Manish has more than 2.5 decades of experience in the healthcare sector, working with numerous multinational corporations (MNCs) like Novartis, Abbott, and Bausch & Lomb throughout India and the Asia Pacific region. A multifaceted operations expert with extensive knowledge of the whole range of supply chain activities, including sourcing, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and last-mile customer service. His forte is in the healthcare sector and has spent a lot of time designing, setting up, and scaling-up operations with an emphasis on effectiveness, rapidity, quality, and compliance,” the company stated.

In his new position, Manish will drive the implementation of cutting-edge digital technologies, data analytics, and SCM strategies to promote operational excellence, the Creaegis-backed company claimed.

“Medikabazaar has been on an unprecedented fast development path in the last few years, having reported over 11x growth in the last three years. To accelerate the business momentum and reach ambitious growth targets, we have been building up the workforce strength, market presence, and technological capabilities. We are working to assemble a potent multinational leadership team to help us achieve our global ambitions. Sandeep and Manish are well-suited to lead Medikabazaar not just in India but throughout Asia and beyond. Together, they have done some commendable work and managed to transform businesses,” Vivek Tiwari, CEO, Medikabazaar said in a statement on Tuesday.

