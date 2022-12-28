Medi Assist appoints Manmohan S. Kalsy as President – Business Operations & Human Resources

Medi Assist, healthcare services firm, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Manmohan S. Kalsy as President – Business Operations and Human Resources (HR).

According to a press statement, Manmohan will be responsible for building a world-class team for delivering on Medi Assist’s “Borderless Benefits” promise. Additionally, he will lead the integration of acquisitions and build a member-centric operations framework at Medi Assist, the company stated on Wednesday.

“In his last stint as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Inbrew Beverages, Manmohan led the areas of talent acquisition, training & development, and performance management. With over two decades of experience of working with leading companies like Gillette, Pepsi, United Breweries, and Go First Airline, Manmohan has a track record of designing creative HR strategies and managing diverse teams.

His experience also includes working in telecom, BPO, shared services, and technology sectors with companies like Airtel, Vodafone and Xerox,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

With Medi Assist, Manmohan has the opportunity of moving beyond HR in his career, it added.

Also Read Airtel and Apollo Hospitals carry out AI-guided colonoscopy trial in India

“We are happy to have Manmohan on board. His diverse experience and organization-building capabilities from various sectors will help Medi Assist deliver on the motto “every employee a partner and every customer a commitment”. I wish him the best of luck for his new role and look forward to building a people-centric best-in-class delivery organization,” Satish Gidugu, CEO of Medi Assist said in a statement.

Recently, Medi Assist made its first international acquisition by acquiring a majority stake in Mayfair We Care, a UK-based healthcare-focused administration service provider with a presence across the world. The partnership allows Medi Assist to expand offerings for its customers beyond India and provide access to medical benefits and health plan administration in over 150 countries.

“I see my biggest goal is to align HR actions and people capabilities to impact business outcomes. Working on people’s capabilities to accomplish far more—to jump higher, run faster, see farther, maybe even challenge the status quo. I’d also be focusing on leadership development and integration of new acquisitions,” Manmohan Kalsy said on Wednesday.

He is very optimistic about the growth of the sector in general and about Medi Assist’s plans, the company stated.