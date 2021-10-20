Med Tech innovation revolutionizes critical cardiac care decisions

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heart diseases account for about 17.9 million deaths across the globe and India accounts for one-fifth of these deaths worldwide, especially in the younger population.

October 20, 2021 1:43 PM
Prevention is always better than cure.

By Dr. Praveen Chandra,

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) have witnessed an upsurge across the country primarily due to lifestyle disorders like long work hours, stress and irregular food habits. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heart diseases account for about 17.9 million deaths across the globe and India accounts for one-fifth of these deaths worldwide, especially in the younger population. With the second wave of the pandemic receding, several patients are now getting back to their doctors and hospitals for follow-ups of their chronic non-communicable diseases. One such area is coronary heart disease in particular. Coronary heart disease is a condition where a major artery that supplies blood to the cardiac muscles of the heart gets blocked due to cholesterol and calcium deposits. This results in restricted blood supply to the heart, causing a portion of the cardiac cells to die. Subsequently resulting in irregular heartbeat and blood flow to the rest of the body. The problem with this disease is that it takes around 10 years for it to become visible and then manifests in the form of severe chest pain, shortness of breath and heart attack. It is important to understand the disease, reasons and remedies for early diagnosis and treatment.

Cardiac care in India has witnessed some significant technological innovations in the past decade revolutionising the entire diagnosis mechanism. Medical imaging has come a long way from the early days of CT scanners and mammography devices. With the advent of 3D medical imaging, doctors and medical professional are able to share new perspectives, resolutions and details that offer an all-around diagnosis. In addition to the standard diagnostic tests, there is a much more definitive test that provides clarity to the physician on the heart condition of the patient called the Intravascular Ultrasound. When used to evaluate the coronary arteries, Intravascular Ultrasound can show the entire artery wall and provide important information about the amount and type of plaque build-up, which can help determine if you are at risk for heart attack. In India, this procedure is gaining prominence as it provides better view into the location, shape, size and blockage percentage levels over the inner wall of the artery with three-dimensional clarity to help the interventional cardiologist make important decisions regarding the plan to do the procedure.

The latest bioabsorbable polymer drug-eluting stent with global clinical evidence in patients can help in better healing of the artery by minimising polymer exposure to the artery. While all these provisions are available to manage patients who have coronary artery disease that could lead to the need for stenting, it is always advisable to make lifestyle modifications immediately and ensure that one goes for regular heart health check-ups for early diagnosis. Prevention is always better than cure.

(The author is Chairman – Interventional Cardiology, Medanta- The Medicity, Gurugram. The article is for educational purposes only and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online. Kindly consult your doctor for better understanding of cardiovascular diseases.)

