Max Ventilator launches non-invasive (NIV) ventilators with inbuilt oxygen therapy and humidifier

Max Ventilator announced on Tuesday that it has now launched multifunctional non-invasive (NIV) ventilators which come with inbuilt oxygen therapy and humidifier. According to the company’s press statement, the new offering by the company is not only easy to use and lightweight but has its unique multifunctional capabilities as well. The device is priced at just 25 percent of the cost of traditional ventilators. It can be used for neonatal care as well as adult care, which makes it versatile, the company claims.

“If a patient doesn’t require non-invasive ventilation, then he can be treated with oxygen therapy also with this device. We saw this during COVID conditions also when there was a shortage of oxygen, but this device can do both non-invasive ventilation and oxygen therapy as a single unit. That is the USP of this product that also makes it universal in nature. So, right now there is not a single product available in the market which has got oxygen therapy as well as non-invasive ventilation in one unit,” Ashok Patel, Founder, and CEO, of Max Ventilator said.

“This ventilator will take care of patients who suffer from pneumonia and COVID. It has other applications also which consist of neonatal care. With the help of a special kind of mask, you can connect this device to neonatal babies also. In India, the neonatal mortality rate is high as the lungs of newborn babies are filled with water and they are unable to breathe immediately after birth. So, we can save several lives in this way,” Patel added.

The device manufactured by Max Ventilator helps in managing the excess gases produced so that they do not harm other patients in the ICU, the company claims.

Apart from that, there is a provision for adding oxygen composition from 31 percent to 100 percent through an internal blending feature. On top of that, there is no cleaning required and the equipment can be used by a second patient. In traditional ventilators, there is a need to disinfect the internal passages of the internal tubing, before it can be used by another patient, to reduce the risk of infection.

Other useful features of the NIV include a 7-inch size touchscreen display and it can keep record monitored parameters and operating conditions for 72 hours. At just 5 kgs, the device is extremely portable and comes with a trolley.

“This device handles a variety of patients and because of its multiple functions, it can bridge the gap. If an imported ventilator costs around Rs 10 to 12 lakh rupees, this costs only around 25% of that. It gives minimal damage to the patient, and has not only BiPAP, but CPAP mode also, making it useful for sleep apnea patients as well. Since hospitals have limited ICU beds, as we saw in the pandemic crisis, this device can be a revolutionary product in the market. I would say the device cuts down on the need for critical ventilators by 50%,” Patel said.