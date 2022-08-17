Made-in-India surgical robotic system SSI Mantra to benefit underserved population: GlobalData

GlobalData on Wednesday said that the recently launched made-in-India SSI multi-arm novel tele robotic assistance (Mantra) surgical robotic system, will pave the way for cost-effective robotic surgical treatment for the underserved population across the globe. SSI Mantra was launched by India-based medtech startup SS Innovations last month.

The data analytics company’s latest report, “Robotic Surgical Systems Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast, 2015-2030’’, reveals that the Asia-Pacific region has the third largest market for robotic surgical systems and India’s robotic surgical systems market is expected to reach 45 million in value in 2030.

“Indian robotics devices market is currently dominated by foreign players, which in turn is increasing the dependency on imported systems resulting in low accessibility due to high cost. The made-in-India SSI Mantra will bring a paradigm shift in India’s robotic surgical systems market as this will make robotic surgery affordable to the general public while reducing dependency on imported systems,” Chetna Kaushik, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement on Wednesday.

SS Innovations claims that SSI Mantra can perform complex operations at low cost when compared to the existing systems while maintaining the quality standards. With five arms on Mantra, surgeons will be able to perform procedures with more accuracy in less time. This is expected to result in faster recovery, and better patient outcomes, the robotics company claims.

“With a greater number of companies such as SS Innovations investing in developing domestic products and advancements in technology, India is expected to help the Asia-Pacific robotic surgical systems market to grow faster than North America and similar to Europe,” Kaushik added.

