Lupin launches Sciflix mobile-friendly learning platform for post graduate students specializing in pulmonology

Sciflix is a special initiative by Lupin to assist future pulmonologists in staying abreast of the latest medical advances relevant to their specialty.

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today launched Sciflix, an educational mobile adaptable website for medical students who are pursuing post-graduation pulmonology with chest specialization.

Curated by Lupin for clinical enhancement, Sciflix is a comprehensive learning platform in pulmonology where all scientific needs of post graduate students will be addressed by a multisource library under one roof.

“Knowledge is an investment that pays the best dividends for the communities that we partner with. When we analysed the constant flow of pulmonology related information and the busy schedules of students pursuing medicine, it became apparent that there is an inherent need for an agile medlearning repository. Sciflix is a special initiative by Lupin to assist future pulmonologists in staying abreast of the latest medical advances relevant to their specialty,” Lupin in a release stated.

Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin said “We live in a time when medical knowledge is dynamic and changing by the minute. With Sciflix, we strive to make it easier for students pursuing pulmonology to access to the latest research and medical innovations at the touch of their fingertips. Lupin has curated the full range of current evidence-based content to aid doctors in their clinical decision making and as a result improve patient outcomes.”

The mobile compatible website can be accessed by both android and apple devices by medical students across the country for free at www.sciflix.in

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women’s health areas. Lupin is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the US by prescriptions. The company invested 9.6% of its revenue on research and development in FY21.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centres, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.

