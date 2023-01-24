Lupin launches its digital therapeutics solution for cardiac care

Lupin Digital Health on Tuesday announced the launch of its digital therapeutics solution, LYFE. According to a press statement, LYFE is an evidence-based heart care programme that significantly reduces the risk of a heart attack and improves vitals and quality of life for cardiac patients.

“Designed by leading Indian cardiologists, LYFE helps patients improve their heart health through doctor-connected online and offline modules. FDA and CE-approved wearable devices record vital parameters and notify caregivers and doctors about off-range vitals and emergencies. LYFE’s simple and intuitive interface offers medication reminders, 24X7 emergency and ambulance assistance,” the company stated on Tuesday.

The company claims that LYFE offers expert intervention in the form of dedicated care managers, health coaches and nutritionists. LYFE is an end-to-end solution for cardiac patients, in accordance with protocols designed by their treating cardiologists, it added.

“Patients with chronic cardiovascular diseases experience high level of uncertainty and require significant care and monitoring in their treatment regimen. Through our digital therapeutics platform LYFE we are leveraging the power of human intelligence and AI/ML to improve patient outcomes by enhancing doctor-patient collaboration, constantly monitoring health vitals, amplifying patient awareness and improving therapy adherence,” Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin said in a statement.

Currently available in 10 cities, patients can reach out to their consulting cardiologists to avail LYFE services, the company announced.

“Accurate and regular monitoring is the cornerstone to devising and strategizing treatment routes. Through connected devices, LYFE enables seamless monitoring of patient vitals and intervenes to assist and guide patients during emergencies. Coupled with a host of features and designed with inputs from leading cardiologists, LYFE improves the quality of life of our patients and reduces the stress and anxiety of their caregiver,” Sidharth Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer – Lupin Digital Health said in a statement.