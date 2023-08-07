Lupin Digital Health launches digital heart failure clinic in India

Lupin Digital Health (LDH) on Monday announced the launch of its newest offering, LyfeTM Digital Heart Failure Clinic in India. This e-clinic aims to help cardiologists and caregivers manage heart failure patients effectively from the comfort of their homes, the company said in a statement.

Heart failure affects over 10 million Indians today and is a progressive condition leading to repeated hospitalizations and is the leading cause of cardiac deaths.

“The LyfeTM Digital Heart Failure (HF) Clinic has been developed to address the growing burden on healthcare infrastructure due to increasing heart failure instances in India. It combines in-clinic consultation with at-home patient monitoring and care. A team of experts, including paramedics, nurses, cardiotherapists, health coaches and care managers, work together with the treating cardiologist to deliver improved patient health outcomes,” the company said in a statement.

Also Read Lupin gets approval from TGA Australia for drug to treat COPD

The system is equipped with advanced technology, providing doctors with real-time updates and patients with personalized care pathways, emergency services and educational resources.

“The launch of LyfeTM Digital HF clinic is a significant milestone in transforming cardiac care in India. We would like to partner with every cardiologist in India, augmenting them with a multidisciplinary team of experts to help them better manage their heart failure patients. Our solution combines AI-guided software and FDA/CE-approved devices to provide clinically actionable alerts and insights,” Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin Limited, said in a statement.

Lupin Digital Health has recently partnered with the American College of Cardiology (ACC), further solidifying its commitment to drive innovation in cardiac care. This collaboration allows LDH to leverage ACC’s patient education resources, guidance on care pathways, and clinical inputs, empowering healthcare professionals and caregivers to deliver optimal patient care, it added.

“We are thrilled to introduce the LyfeTM Digital HF Clinic solution in India, a pioneering solution that brings cardiac care right to the homes of patients. Our aim is to support cardiologists and caregivers in effectively managing heart failure, ensuring improved health outcomes for patients. The initial results of this new initiative have been encouraging, with 88% compliance, improved biovitals, and reduced re-hospitalization. We are committed to making this innovative solution accessible to as many patients as possible through collaborations with cardiologists and hospitals”, said Sidharth Srinivasan, CEO, Lupin Digital Health.