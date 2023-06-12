BLUESEMI: Your health in your hands in just a minute

Meet EYVA, a non-invasive health tech gadget which is capable of taking six vitals readings within just 60 seconds with a touch. You can find out more about your vitals like blood glucose, HbA1c, ECG, heart rate, SpO2 for blood oxygen, and blood pressure. Priced at Rs 16,650, the compact, stylish and sleek gadget is based on innovative patented technology. It is a creation of Hyderabad-based healthtech startup BlueSemi.

“EYVA was first conceptualised with the idea to remove any feeling of resistance and make blood glucose monitoring a pain-free and simple activity,” says Sunil Maddikatla, founder & CEO, BlueSemi. In other words, no prick, no blood. “The need to extend an easy-to-perform and non-invasive method for monitoring body vitals provided the groundwork for the development of this non-invasive gadget. With EYVA one can make informed choices about their wellness decisions,” the IIIT Hyderabad alumnus points out.

Things that matter

Inspired by the noble Japanese concept of Ikigai or ‘Informed Living’, EYVA empowers users in understanding their bodies better and taking necessary preventive actions to embrace a better lifestyle. Maddikatla, says that several people in India are in the diabetic to pre-diabetic range, so they can get assistance from EYVA while building a holistic wellness routine and diabetes management. He informs, “It offers a simple, non-invasive gadget that helps users save time and efficiently measure various body metrics in a foolproof manner.”

BlueSemi was founded in 2017, and it is one of the fastest-growing healthtech startups with an experience in end-to-end product development. Initial support had emerged from T-Hub, CIE at IIIT-Hyderabad and Nasscom 10K Startups. The company is also funded by government ministries, such as DST (department of science and technology) and MeITY (ministry of Electronics & IT).

BlueSemi is currently seed funded with around $1 million in investments from HNIs hailing from leading tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, Samsung.

Steady progress

“We are determined to impact the lives of every consumer and bring positive behavioural change by helping them connect to their health while building quality of life,” says Maddikatla. When EYVA was first unveiled at CES in 2020, it immediately garnered more than 10,000 subscribers. In the first batch of bookings in July, around 1000 units were available and they sold out in just 5 days.

People are currently using EYVA in 26 states out of 28 and conducted over 6,600,000+ scans with a phenomenal 94-95% acceptance rate, a testament to the efficacy of the product, he claims. “With the goal to achieve six times the previous sales volume in a span of two months, we recently opened flash bookings in March and May and have registered an overwhelming response getting sold out in merely 48 hours.

Maddikatla believes the world is geared towards a smart and sustainable healthtech revolution. It’s time to step into the new age of health and wellness.

MAGIC PILL

* EYVA measures key body vitals—blood glucose, blood pressure, heart rate, ECG, HbA1c

* It is backed by a free mobile app to give insights & trends

* The compact, stylish and sleek gadget can be used anywhere

* Priced at Rs 16,650, it can be used by 4 people as it is a family gadget

* With user base in 26 states, it has completed over 6,60,000+ scans