LifeSigns introduces wireless monitoring in ambulances and homes for patients

LifeSigns iMS on Wednesday has developed a continuum care solution that allows patients to be monitored wirelessly and in real-time, regardless of their location.

According to the company’s press statement, this Biosensor has 21 USA Patents and global accreditation. This solution, which can be used in ambulances, hospitals, and at home, aims to provide patients with seamless care, ensuring they receive the care they must have at all times.

“Healthcare is rapidly evolving, and the need for innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes is more important than ever. With our continuum care solution, we enable hospitals to receive consistent real-time remote monitoring from the ambulance and even at home. LifeSigns, through its wireless patient monitoring systems, has always made a positive impact on people’s lives by making healthcare more accessible and accurate and assisting healthcare professionals in saving lives. With the deployment of wireless patient monitoring technology, the doctors and hospitals can keep real-time accurate data on the patient’s vital statistics, which will eventually decrease the risk to the patient’s health. We have now to extend our operations and serve more patients and save more lives, as every patient matters”, said Hari Subramaniam, Founder and Director of LS Devices Pvt. Ltd. in a statement.

The company claims that the LifeSigns continuum of care solution utilizes cutting-edge technology, such as wearable biosensors and cloud-based analytics, to provide real-time monitoring of patient vitals.

The solution is fully configurable, allowing healthcare providers to tailor it to their particular requirements. Since its inception in 2020, LifeSigns has deployed over 32,000 biosensors in over 56+ hospitals across India, saving 2400 lives and preventing over 6,000 clinical decline cases, most notably at Apollo Hospitals, Kauvery Hospitals, Medanta, Aster Group, and one of the most renowned hospital chains, it claimed.