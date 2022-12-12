Lifechart: Helping improve your physical & mental well-being

At times it’s okay not to be okay. When an individual is going through a challenging phase in life, he desires nothing but to be heard and felt acknowledged. Moments like these can make or break a person and shape the upcoming life experiences. Gurugram-based Lifechart is trying to make a difference here; it’s an alternative medicine and holistic wellness platform that caters to the overall well-being of individuals. Set up in 2021, the firm is developing patented technologies to streamline the ayurvedic diagnosis process, scientific clinical trials, and assist patients in recovering from various mental, chronic diseases, along with special attention on holistic wellness for both men and women.

Basically, the digital platform allows customers to ascertain the condition and severity of their respective diseases by getting connected with the best verified ayurvedic doctor, by the virtue of the app’s proprietary AI, within 60 seconds—something that makes it an instant and most-accessible platform which allows patients to avoid hardships in booking slots and waiting in queues, claims the CEO & founder, Mukul Shah. Apart from collecting the vitals of the patients from day one, the platform uses data science and innovative ML engines, and is equally influential in engaging customers on a daily basis.

The company’s vision is to create an instant, affordable & accessible platform where customers are offered everything related to alternative wellness as a one-stop solution, says Shah. “Right from diagnosis to suggesting a specially-curated care management programme, customers are aided by their specialist consultations with their ayurvedic doctors & herbal commerce alongside clinically-tested Lifechart herbal products, and naturopathic medicine.”

Lifechart came into being when Shah was searching for an alternate wellness solution for his sick mother, only to land into various offline-only solutions. He found the customer experience broken, serious lack of trust, limited access to reliable solutions and a non-existent patient-care layer. With his personal sufferings and deep research, he concluded that there is a big need for a trustable, convenient and full stack brand which not only helps in providing authentic alternate wellness solutions but also bridges the gap between ayurveda, science and most importantly, technology.

Cut to present. Lifechart has come out of stealth mode from the past five months and the team is surprised to see the traction where, through the Lifechart app, they have touched over 40,000 customers. With a huge repeat rate of 32%, they are now running their operations profitably. Currently, the brand is planning to raise its next round of funding of $2-3mn and aim to close the same by early January 2023.

The brand is also looking to launch its clinically-tested alternate wellness products, primarily for customers in India and then overseas.

