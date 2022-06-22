Le Crest Hospital and AVISA launch first smart hospital of Ghaziabad

Le Crest Hospital along with AVISA Smart Hospitals on Wednesday announced the launch of the first smart hospital of Ghaziabad. According to its press statement, the 250-bedded Le Crest Hospital is getting upgraded and transformed into a smart hospital with various equipment and systems, including MRI and Linac Machine, and a complete smart hospital ecosystem leveraging technology.

“AVISA aims to solve the pain points of patients as well as a hospital by providing improved patient-centric care and seamless patient journey whilst increasing the operational efficiency of the hospital. For better efficiency of the hospital, AVISA brings technology with complete medical infrastructure consisting of hardware, software, medical devices and equipment, manpower, and resources with expertise in operations and management, to make the hospital efficient to ease the patient journey and increase the hospital growth,” Dr. Raja Dutta, Director of AVISA Smart Hospitals said in a statement.

“AVISA aims to solve the patient pain points and smoothen the patient journey, but it wouldn’t be completely possible, unless the treatment place ” Hospital”, becomes smooth and efficient. So, to make the Hospitals efficient, AVISA brings technology, automation, and monitoring systems, with expertise in operating and managing, which makes the hospital efficient to handle the pain points of the patient. So, AVISA took an initiative to fix the problems of the healthcare ecosystem with technology and operation strategy, for which acquisition became essential,” he added.

According to the hospital, the association between Le Crest and AVISA Smart Hospitals is expected to increase the footfall of the hospital by nearly 100 patients over the next 6-8 months. Patient acquisition and retention, which is a top priority, is also slated to increase by up to 60-70 percent because of the association, it said.