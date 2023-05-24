Latest technologies in X-ray prevent unnecessary radiation

By Ramesh Chandra Satyawali

In the era of a constantly evolving digital epoch, radiation technology has progressed tremendously. Despite the hard hit from Covid19 pandemic, the diagnostic imaging equipment market in India is forecasted to augment at a CAGR of 10.3% during the period 2023-2028. Whereas, the medical X-ray market at the global level is expected to grow from $ 13.55 billion in 2022 to $ 20.12 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The data speaks volumes about the rapid growth that the X-ray industry has witnessed in recent years and is set to expand further. Undoubtedly, technological advancements and cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT among others have drastically transformed the diagnostic capabilities of healthcare and diagnostic domains. However, the radiation protection area has a huge scope for improvement and integration of new-age technologies like Mobile X-Ray for enhanced diagnosis and minimum side effects.

It is extremely essential to handle radiation technology with care so that potential risks for both patients and healthcare professionals like radiographers, and radiologists can be avoided at large. Patient safety should be at the forefront of any healthcare provider and medical technology providers can play a pivotal role in providing this safety through the integration of highly evolved technology. Mobile X-rays can emerge as a powerful solution for radiation protection concerns. Besides their accessible functions like lightweight and portable, it offers a variety of solutions to patient management and precision diagnostics.

How Mobile X-rays are able to limit radiation dose?

The significance of state-of-the-art Mobile X-rays can be derived from the fact that they ensure the lowest possible radiation dose to the patient. A multitude of technological inclusions in this type of X-ray allows the portable X-ray technology to emit the lowest amount of radiation, thereby, ensuring protection from radiation.

1. High-frequency (HF) X-ray generator technology: This technology is one of the advances that aid mobile X-rays to release a limited dose of radiation. HF X-ray generators are designed to efficiently generate, and control high voltage power required to drive the X-ray tube while also being user-friendly. They are efficiently equipped to produce superior image quality, using up to 40% less radiation dose, and have superior patient penetrating properties. With easy pre-configured settings, HF X-ray generators not only reduce retakes and double exposures to patients but also result in higher patient throughput and a better return on investment. Moreover, by increasing the frequency of pulses to the high-tension supply of an X-ray generator, the spectrum of the X-ray beam can be narrowed, potentially reducing the patient’s dose. Therefore, these generators not only provide top-quality imaging but also prioritize patient safety.

2. Collimators: Collimators are the most integral part of any X-ray machine including mobile X-ray machines. They are used to confine the X-ray beams to the body part of the patient required to scan, preventing unnecessary radiation exposure to other parts of the body. Because of their portable nature, mobile X-ray machines along with durable collimators pose as one of the effective choices of X-ray for minimum radiation exposure. Collimator system in mobile X-ray machines offers a precise field of view along with increased radiation safety. It enables radiographers to easily read the images and interpret the accurate diagnosis.

3. Highly Sensitive Flat Panel Detector: Effective Mobile X-ray machines consist of highly sensitive flat panel detectors (FPD) which produce sharp and clear images at low radiation compared to traditional flat panel detectors. In addition, some highly-sensitive FDPs consist of a unique noise reduction circuit. This unique technology serves best when integrated with ISS system reading technology.

4. Virtual Grid Software: It is the avant-garde of image processing software technology that rectifies the effects of radiation scattered which otherwise reduce image contrast and clarity. Furthermore, it eliminates the requirement for an anti-scatter grid and quickly produces high-quality images, thereby resulting in reduced radiation dose to the patient yet superior image quality. It is a relatively novel innovation in image-processing software technology that uses an algorithm instead of a physical grid.

Bottom line

The pace at which technology is advancing is revolutionizing the X-ray imaging sector like never before. There is a myriad of X-ray technologies available in the market. These technologies have immense potential to provide targeted results with minimum adverse effects. Therefore, it becomes imperative for healthcare and diagnostic services providers to expand their horizons and get acquainted with the latest developments in the industry so that patients can avail maximum benefit from the progression of technology in the medical field.

(The author is a National Sales Head, DR and X-ray Business, Healthcare Division, FUJIFILM India Private Limited. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)