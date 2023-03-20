Keep track of everything that matters, all the time

Frankly speaking, there is still a vast majority out there that find the price of the latest Samsung or Apple smartwatch too high to justify. There are lots of great options from upcoming brands, all of them having advanced and sophisticated smartwatch features. And most of them come in at prices that are within the reach of the common man. We take a look at two worthy options.

Tron X12N

The Force X12N smartwatch with advanced Bluetooth calling function and a robust full-suite health tracking feature is priced at Rs 1,199. It has crown function control and features a rectangular 1.85-inch super large HD screen with a fluid, clean interface that’s easy to use and effortless with unique features like 130+ watch faces, and multi-sports mode with up to five days of battery life. The watch screen has high visibility even in bright outdoor environments. The watch features an array of trackers such as heart rate monitor (HRM), sleep tracker, daily activity tracker, blood oxygen saturation (SPo2 monitor), and guided breathing exercises as well for stress control that enables users to monitor and improve their wellness at regular intervals.

Also read: Healthcare cybersecurity – Strengthen defenses against cyber attacks

The Force X12N is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0; it lets you enjoy complete calling functionality through the smartwatch with functions like incoming call alerts, text message alerts, social media alerts, and saving favourite contacts (upto eight). Additionally, the watch also allows music control and camera control via Bluetooth.

Boult Audio Striker

The Striker smartwatch sports a round dial with a 1.3-inch HD screen and offers Bluetooth calling with a dedicated mic and speaker, enabling users to make and receive calls directly from the watch. It also allows users to display dialed numbers and save their favourite contacts. This watch from Boult Audio comprises 150+ cloud faces that let you flaunt a new look on your smartwatch’s dial every day. It also supports 100+ sports modes to level up your fitness game. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, it also offers 7 days of battery life, 20 days of standby, IP67 water-resistant properties, and smart notifications.

Also read: Networking solutions: Divi’s Labs automates its API facilities with Juniper’s help

This watch keeps track of everything that matters, including 24×7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitor, blood pressure monitor, sleep monitor, drink water reminder, and sedentary reminder. In addition, it also features a menstrual cycle tracking system. It is available in three beautiful colours — black, blue, and cream to suit your style.

Tron X12N: Key features

* 1.85-inch touchscreen display

* 130+ watch faces, 5 days battery life

* Tracks heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, fitness

* Estimated street price: Rs 1,199

Boult Audio Striker: Key features

* 1.3-inch round HD display

* Bluetooth calling, 150+ cloud faces

* 100+ sports modes, health monitoring sensors

* Estimated street price: Rs 1,799