Jaitra Devices launches Bipolar Air Disinfectant and Purifier to inactivate pathogens like COVID-19

In the current age, Bipolar Ionization technology has been proven to be a potent tool against the SARS-COV-2 (COVID19).

The new Bipolar Air Disinfectant and Purifier device can inactivate pathogens like SARS-COV-2 (COVID19), Norovirus, Influenza, Legionella virus, Rhinovirus, Varicella zoster virus and TB bacteria among others.

Hyderabad based Jaitra Devices & Systems LLP today launched its new system called the Bipolar Air Disinfectant and Purifier which can inactivate pathogens like SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) among other deadly viruses.

With this device, the company has introduced the first Make in India Bipolar Ionization technology in the country. The technology has been used to eliminate pathogens in food in the US since the 1970s. In the current age, Bipolar Ionization technology has been proven to be a potent tool against the SARS-COV-2 (COVID19).

The device was unveiled by Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India Shri Kishan Reddy who graced the occasion as Chief Guest in Hyderabad today. Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman, Trivitron Healthcare Group, and Chairman, Maxivision Group of Eye Hospitals and Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Founder MD & CEO, KIMS Hospital also graced the launch event as Guests of Honour.

The new Bipolar Air Disinfectant & Purifier device can inactivate pathogens like SARS-COV-2 (COVID19), Norovirus, Influenza, Legionella virus, Rhinovirus, Varicella zoster virus, TB bacteria, Staphylococcus bacteria, E Coli bacteria, Pseudomonas bacteria, Bacillus cereus bacteria, fungi and molds.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kishan Reddy said, “Indian Government is encouraging Make In India products a lot. During Covid-19 pandemic it’s our country’s manufacturers who extended support by supplying PPE Kits, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators etc.Anti-Covid19 devices like “Bipolar Air Disinfectant & Purifier” will help us breath and clean air free from viruses and bacteria and fungi.”

Device manufactured by Jaitra Devices & Systems LLP’s can be used in houses, office spaces, hospitals, schools, airports, railway stations and subway among others. The device does not make use of chemicals or mercury to clean the air or expend any heavy metals in the environment which makes it an extremely safe and environment-friendly alternative to the existing air disinfectant and purifiers in the market.

During the launch, Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy, Co-Chairman, Jaitra Devices & Systems LLP & Co-Chairman & Founder of MaxiVision Eye Hospitals Group said that Jaitra Devices & Systems LLP’s Bipolar Air Disinfectant & Purifier, has been testified effective against various pathogens, viruses, bacteria, and fungus. It is the first-ever Make in India product to adopt the Bipolar Ionization technology, which works against harmful microbes by starting a chemical reaction on the cell membrane surface of the viruses and bacteria making them dead.

