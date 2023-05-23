Importance of preventive care equipment for a healthy lifestyle

By Sunil Maddikatla

Today, embracing an active and healthy lifestyle is the number one objective for many people. As the age-old saying goes – ‘prevention is better than cure’; preventive healthcare has emerged as one of the leading and most sought-after medical paradigms. The reason is simple. Amid the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, people are increasingly realising that preventing illnesses is better than treating them. Thus, preventive care devices provide an easy and convenient way to monitor and manage one’s health, enabling early detection of health problems and the opportunity to take the necessary measures.

Preventive care equipment plays a crucial role in helping us maintain a healthy lifestyle. Such equipment can include any gadgets, devices or tools that can be utilised to identify any illness or injury or to detect health problems beforehand, thereby, allowing for prompt treatment and management. Some examples of conventional preventive care equipment in everyday households include blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, thermometers, scales, and fitness trackers.

That’s why preventive care gadgets are essential for guiding people as they extend real-time insights on how to stay healthy at a holistic level. let’s discuss their benefits further:

Here are some reasons why preventive care equipments are important to preserve a healthy lifestyle:

Improved management: Preventive care equipment such as non-invasive glucometers, blood pressure monitors, and scales can assist individuals gain an in-depth insight into their internal workings. This allows them to track their daily progress and make necessary adjustments to their lifestyle.

Personalized healthcare: These gadgets can provide individuals with personalised healthcare. For example, a fitness tracker can help individuals track their physical activity and monitor their progress towards fitness goals.

Cost-effective family healthcare: Being a one-time investment, they can prove to be an affordable way for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. By detecting potential health issues, individuals can avoid more costly medical interventions down the road.

: Being a one-time investment, they can prove to be an affordable way for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. By detecting potential health issues, individuals can avoid more costly medical interventions down the road. Empowerment: Such equipment can enable individuals to take control of their own health. By providing users with the correct tools to monitor, track and get personalized insights based on their vitals, they can take an active role in their own healthcare and make informed decisions about their lifestyle.

It is clear that a number of new-age preventive healthcare gadgets today are evidently revolutionising health and wellness for your entire family. By simply connecting to a mobile application that converts health and self-care into interesting aspects through an intuitive and unique interface, these disruptive gadgets assists users in learning how their body works in real-time and lucidly highlights the impact of all activities, such as eating different kinds of food, working out, and sleeping patterns on individualistic levels.

These cutting-edge preventive care gadgets empower you to monitor the effects of your habits with just a tap and guide you towards healthy and holistic living by helping you set realistic goals.

Other Benefits of using preventive care gadgets

The essence of preventive healthcare is knowing what suits your lifestyle and taking informed decisions with the right health companion. Nutrition and workout requirements vary with age, gender, body type, and health conditions. What suits some may only work for some. Thus, preventive healthcare gadgets are evolving to assess the various dietary and lifestyle changes and provide people with reliable concrete data about how their lifestyle, food habits, workout regime, and sleep affect their bodies.

Measure your blood glucose levels

Though most of the Indian population, especially young adults , are non-diabetic with a healthy sugar level, keeping blood glucose under constant monitoring and control is extremely important for them to prevent this complex lifestyle disease.

For instance, if you plan to eat rice or roti for lunch and don’t know how they’ll affect your blood glucose level, your preventive care gadget will help you decide your diet with its nutritional insights. You have to just check your glucose level before the meal, and again tap on the gadget after the meal. The integrated Smart dashboard of the mobile app will convey to you how much the meal altered your blood glucose levels, and hence help you determine which cuisine suits your body better. For people who are prone to a fast-paced lifestyle, like working professionals or post-graduate students, these gadgets can effectively address the gap that exists between simply knowing your blood sugar level and knowing what course of action to take after checking your blood sugar.

They help you monitor your blood glucose status in real-time. Such a Smart IoT-based glucose monitoring device has non-invasive gadgets that collect data about your glucose levels with just a touch. The data then goes to the database server in your smartphone using Bluetooth, where the system detects any abnormal situation and suggests nutritional choices accordingly.

Moreover, such devices can even help you identify HbA1c levels or the average blood glucose overtime to indicate how well your blood sugar is under control. Accordingly, it guides you about the easy activities you can perform to lower your blood sugar level under hyperglycemic conditions. It is faster, easier, and simpler to use and offers pain-free care of your health just like your loved ones!

Monitor your Heart rate and ECG

When it comes to undertaking intense physical workouts like gymming or cardio, it has become mandatory to gauge one’s vitals based on the new policy issued by the government of India. The primary reason behind such a mandate is that on many occasions we stress ourselves without being aware of our internal limits or what is actually transpiring within our body. That’s why a preventive healthcare device aims to deliver precise and scientific insights that can work wonders in enhancing your daily lifestyle to the best of your ability.

Thus, next-gen healthcare gadgets incorporate heartbeat sensors to measure your instant heart rates in beats per minute and provide an Echocardiogram to obtain a clear picture of your heart function. Furthermore,they even track it over time on a weekly, monthly and daily basis as they provide custom lifestyle insights to improve and maintain a healthy heart Therefore, it is now possible to custom-curate your workouts based on what works best for maintaining good health at a holistic level.

Stay on top, Always

Now, with the power of such holistic non-invasive preventive care gadgets, it is possible to preserve a healthy work-life balance whether you are a corporate professional or a postgraduate student. These revolutionary devices can help you curb rising stress levels simply by helping you manage your essential daily activities like eating and sleeping with greater efficacy.

Just tap on the preventive healthcare device, wait for 60 seconds, and read your blood pressure levels on your smartphone screen. Even the app dashboard in such devices comes with eye-soothing colours to give your mind a calming effect. The colours are indicative of your health status and change according to your vitals. Such an intuitive, visually appealing, engaging, and relaxing interface will help you keep track of your health while lowering your stress levels instantly. It’s life-changing, really.

Conclusion

India’s preventive healthcare market is expected to touch a $197 billion by 2025. At the same time, several Government initiatives like Health for All and The National Health Assurance Mission also aim to offer affordable, equitable, and quality healthcare services to ease the chronic health burden.

In this scenario non-invasive, one-stop gadgets that provide painless, immersive, and real-time actionable insights into vital health indicators like blood-glucose, etc can immensely benefit users in arriving at informed decisions. They can witness the impact of their daily routine on their physiology and optimise their food habits, exercise regime, and checkup schedule to live a healthy life.

After all, preventive healthcare doesn’t mean you have to live austerely and give up the things you enjoy. It’s about knowing what suits your lifestyle and initiating informed decisions with the right health companion. And who better than a state-of-the-art holistic and preventive healthtech gadget to guide you on your journey towards good health.

The author is a CEO & Founder, BlueSemi.