ICMR launches mobile app to improve patient care in inflammatory bowel disease

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched the ‘IBD NutriCare App’ for improving patient care in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). This initiative is a part of transforming India’s intestinal disease research and clinical practices.

This app provides real-time data which alerts the nutritionist or dietician regarding adherence issues and incorrect information thus helping timely dietary interventions.

IBD NutriCare App is an Android and iOS-based digital health platform available as a smartphone application. It has been developed and validated for real-time tracking of dietary details and recording the data on a large scale for patients with IBD.

The App will provide a personalised patient response to a database on their demographics, medications, daily dietary intake based, clinical symptoms, and disease course, and provides a recording of diet variables based on nearly 650 Indian food recipes.

ICMR’s Centre for Advanced Research & Excellence (CARE) in Intestinal Diseases has developed it with Dr Vineet Ahuja, Professor in Gastroenterology, AIIMS, New Delhi as principal investigator.

The ICMR had commissioned, in 2019, a multidisciplinary CARE in intestinal diseases project with a team of researchers from various fields including gastroenterologists, dieticians and app developers to develop a culturally, educationally and linguistically relevant digital health platform.

The IBD NutriCare App is available in eight Indian languages like Hindi, English, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali, covering major geographical regions across India.

According to the Intestinal Disease Burden research paper published in 2017, the estimated disease burden in 2010 for India was 1.4 million patients with IBD, as compared to 1.6 million in the US which is the highest in the world. The data depicts that the burden of IBD has had an upward trajectory in recent years with disease rates paralleling the West.

IBD is characterised by non-infectious chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. It primarily includes Crohn’s disease which can affect any segment of the gastrointestinal tract from the mouth to the anus, and ulcerative colitis which is limited to the colonic mucosa, and indeterminate colitis.

