How Tele-Consultation has Made Mental Health Consultation an Easier Option

By Vikram Thaploo

Since the time of the pandemic, telemedicine has emerged as an important medium to deliver care. It enables quick and effective communication that allows the involved parties to exchange information in real time. The convenience and accessibility associated with telemedicine not only make it easier to treat physical ailments but mental health issues as well. Also, keeping in mind that India has only 0.29 psychiatrists and 0.07 psychologists per 100,000 persons, the use of telepsychiatry services can turn out to be a big boon for the country.

With the help of tele-mental health consultations, we can bridge the global shortage of psychiatrists and psychologists. Not only it reduces the transportation burden but also allows people to get their concerns addressed right from the comfort of their homes. While most hospitals still do not have tele-mental health programmes, and much remains to be done, the pandemic has presented a blessing in disguise for accelerating development in this area. In fact, the Indian government recently launched a national tele-mental health programme that provides 24*7 free mental health counselling via phone call that aims to achieve the goal of mental health care for all.

How Tele-Mental Consultation can go a Long Way in Offering Support for Mental Health Issues

Considering the increasing need for improved mental health services across the country, tele-mental health services facilitate the easy delivery of consultation and care, maintaining people’s privacy, confidentiality and safety. Here are some of the ways it acts as a viable option to treat mental health disorders:

Ease of Access for People in Remote Areas

Those who reside in rural areas simply lack access to mental health treatment as there are few or no mental health practices in their area. Tele-mental health solutions can solve this problem by enabling access to quality mental health care services. Other than that, travelling long distances and taking time out to seek in-person therapy can be a burden for people in need of help. With reliable internet access, online mental health therapy gives people relatively quick and easy access to treatment that might not be readily available otherwise.

Tele-Mental Health Services can be as effective as In-Person Therapy

Research has revealed that tele-mental health services can be as effective as in-person therapy for different types of mental health conditions. One literature review of studies found that online cognitive behavioural therapy can be just as effective as in-person therapy in treating moderate levels of depression. In another review, it was found that cognitive behavioural therapy through teleconsultation was equally effective as a face-to-face treatment for social anxiety disorder, panic disorder and generalized anxiety disorder.

People with Physical Disabilities also find it Easier and More Convenient

Tele-mental health services give accessibility to people who are disabled or housebound. Mobility can be an issue of concern when it comes to accessing mental health care. However, for people with mental health problems who are unable to leave their homes for different reasons, online therapy can be a useful alternative to traditional in-person psychotherapy settings.

Mental Health Treatment becomes More Approachable

In many countries including India, there is a lot of stigma surrounding mental health issues and people with mental health challenges often face denial and shame. The stigma associated with mental health issues is one of the major causes for mentally ill people not receiving adequate mental health care and treatment. However, tele-mental health services make treatment more approachable and convenient for the patients. Tele-mental health allows patients to receive mental health treatments in a peaceful and trustworthy environment. That helps them to work on their issues in private. Once they feel better, most patients get the confidence to open up about their condition which provides the opportunity to further enhance the treatment.

Final Say

There are certain elements to telehealth for mental health like privacy, safety concerns and confidentiality that needs to be addressed. Still, telehealth has already established itself as a viable mental health counselling option and it is expected to remain an invaluable resource for patients who need mental health assistance in the future as well.

(The author is a CEO, Apollo Telehealth. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)