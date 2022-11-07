High pollution post-festive season causes a rise in ENT infections: Pristyn Care

Pristyn Care, a Gurugram-based healthtech company, recently announced that there has been a rise in cases of ENT-related cases.

As per Pristyn Care Data labs and Lybrate which is Pristyn Care’s primary consultation platform, there has been an increase of 40 percent in patients reporting ailments like cold, congestion, sore throat, etc., post-Diwali this year.

Additionally, the data has also revealed an approximately 90 percent increase in ENT-related queries compared to last year post-Diwali.

The healthcare provider claims that the primary reason for the rise in patient queries is due to the adoption of online primary consulting platforms during COVID-19.

People across age groups are now comfortable with teleconsulting physicians, order medicines, and book diagnostic tests with the ease of sitting at home, it stated.

This year Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category with worrisome AQI parameters respectively.

According to the company, high pollution levels and smog triggered asthma attacks among patients and caused acute respiratory distress among children with underdeveloped lungs.

“A common side effect of short-term exposure to very high levels of smog and pollution (over the Diwali festive days) is chest burning, eye irritation, cough, and wheezing. While everybody is at risk, the elderly and children are particularly vulnerable. The increasing number of patients complaining of ENT infections is alarming, and many institutes and hospitals are also conducting studies on long-COVID symptoms. Long COVID sufferers are stating issues such as sore throat, nasal congestion, and problems related to their sense of smell which also tends to get worse due to smog and pollution caused during Diwali. Anyone suffering from ongoing ENT issues should see a specialist,” Dr. Neeraj Agarwal – MBBS, MS-ENT at Pristyn Care said in a statement.

The AQI of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram are 237, 194, and 207 respectively on Monday as of 12:41 pm. According to reports, with Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) improving to ‘very poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) lifted the stage IV measures under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

ALSO READ | Impact Guru Foundation partners with Pristyn Care to launch ‘Save the Sight’ for underprivileged