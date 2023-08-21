Healthtech Startup Bonatra launches wearable smart rings to monitor health parameters

Bonatra, a healthtech startup, announced on Monday that it has launched Wearable Smart Rings. The newly launched Smart Rings are designed to continuously monitor a range of health parameters, empowering users to live longer and healthier lives, it claimed.

“Bonatra’s Smart Rings come equipped with advanced features that provide valuable insights into various aspects of health. The device has the capability to track key parameters such as Sleep Score and Readiness Score. The Sleep Score feature employs advanced algorithms to analyze sleep stages, duration, and quality, resulting in improvements in sleep patterns and overall well-being. The Readiness Score provides users with a comprehensive assessment of their body’s preparedness for the day, enabling them to make informed decisions about their activities,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, made from aerospace-grade Titanium Alloys, the Smart Ring X1 offers durability and elegance. Weighing just 4 grams, this lightweight accessory is ideal for individuals leading active lifestyles. The hypoallergenic medical-grade resin ensures comfort during prolonged wear, while the IP68 rating makes the Smart Ring X1 suitable for various activities including swimming, deep diving, sailing, surfing, and trekking, it claimed.

“At Bonatra, we have always believed that technology can empower people to take a step towards healthier living. Over the last year, we have consistently focused on introducing AI -based, IoMT enabled and doctor-led initiatives to guide people towards achieving their health goals. The launch of our wearable Smart Rings is a step in that direction. This wearable technology isn’t just about monitoring health parameters. It’s also about empowering individuals with actionable insights for making positive lifestyle changes,” Rahul Kishore Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Bonatra, said in a statement.

Starting at Rs 9,999/-, with EMI options available, the Smart Ring X1 Offers a comprehensive health solution where users will receive a three-month complimentary Coach Enabled Program, connecting them with certified health coaches and doctors who will guide them in understanding and improving their health based on the data collected by the ring. The Ring can be purchased on Amazon as well.

Bonatra was founded in April 2022 by Rahul Kishore Singh (CEO), Manjari Chandra (CMO), Ramanpreet Singh (COO), and Amit Acharya (CTO). The company takes a distinctive approach by merging technology and personalised care to address chronic diseases. The IoMT devices, including Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGM) and now the Smart Rings, provide continuous data that feeds into an AI-based algorithm, curating personalised health programs tailored to each individual, it added.