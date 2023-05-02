Healthtech Startup Bonatra acquires Women’s Health and Wellness Startup MyAva

Bonatra, a healthtech startup, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired women’s health and wellness company MyAva. Through this acquisition, Bonatra aims to expand its holistic healthcare programs and become a one-stop platform for the management of chronic health conditions, the company announced.

MyAva is a femtech startup that empowers women to manage chronic health conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid disorders, insulin resistance, and more. The company was founded in 2019 by Evelyn Immanuel, and it has since established itself as a trusted provider of curated programs and personalized plans that help women improve their health and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Bonatra is a doctor-led IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) start-up focused on treating and managing chronic diseases such as diabetes, Hypertension, fatty liver, PCOD, Obesity etc.. Bonatra uses personalised treatment, which is arrived at after analysing multiple data points and health parameters using various easy-to-use IoMT devices.

Founded in April 2022 by Rahul Kishore Singh(CEO), Manjari Chandra(CMO), Ramanpreet Singh(COO) and Amit Acharya(CTO), Bonatra integrates clinical acumen with technology to achieve holistic health. The solutions at Bonatra include personalised, targeted lifestyle, nutritional and fitness interventions to balance hormones, and supplementing it with other functional methods of gut reset, correcting gut dysbiosis(imbalance in gut bacteria), and harnessing natural detox procedures to reduce heavy metal toxicity in the body.

“We are thrilled to welcome MyAva to join the Bonatra family. Acquiring MyAva enables us to expand our reach and deepen our expertise in women’s health, specifically for conditions like PCOS. We have been closely working with and interacting with the MyAva team and we believe that this will be a good strategic fit for Bonatra. Our mission is to empower people to take proactive measures to prevent, manage, and reverse chronic health conditions. This move will further strengthen our expertise in holistic healthcare solutions,” Rahul Kishore Singh, CEO and Co-Founder, Bonatra, said in a statement.

Over the next six months, Bonatra has plans to introduce newer IoMT devices including a smart ring in the Indian market to further strengthen its solutions which are a convergence of medical science, data science and technology.

“MyAva is elated to join Bonatra and further the vision of making chronic care management accessible to all women. We believe this further strengthens our combined commitment towards making femtech more inclusive and integrated,” Evelyn Immanuel, Founder and CEO, MyAva, said in a statement.

Recently, the company raised 5.5 Crores in a Pre-Seed Round round led by ITI Growth Opportunities Fund with participation from marquee angel investors like Jitendra Jagadev, Founder, Nestaway and Helloworld, and Rajesh Yabaji, Founder, Blackbuck.