Healthtech firm Indegene joins The Metaverse Standards Forum

Indegene on Wednesday announced that it has joined The Metaverse Standards Forum to foster to exchange and contribute information within healthcare-contextualized open metaverse standards.

According to the company’s press statement, The Metaverse Standards Forum brings together leading standards organisations and companies for industry-wide cooperation on interoperability standards needed to build the open metaverse.

“Hosted by Khronos Group, the forum’s founding members include Microsoft, Meta, Nvidia, Adobe, Alibaba, Epic Games, Unity, the World Web Consortium, and the XR Association (XRA). Indegene joined the forum as a Principal Member,” it stated.

The technology-led healthcare solution company claimed that open standards enable consistency across multiple metaverse implementations and can make the technology pervasive across a wide array of demographics.

“Indegene will contribute its knowledge of the healthcare industry’s information standards and their portability for consideration in the overall metaverse standards being worked on by The Metaverse Standards Forum and its members. Indegene’s experience in the utility of standards within real world life sciences use cases will provide significant value in this effort,” the company said in a statement.

“As a digital-first partner, we take pride in enabling healthcare organizations be future ready. The metaverse can significantly change the way healthcare organizations engage and empower its community of patients, physicians, payers and drug and medical device manufacturers. Through our contribution to The Metaverse Standards Forum, we look forward to accelerating the adoption of enterprise-scale metaverse and building an immersive experience for the healthcare community,” Tarun Mathur, CTO, Indegene stated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indegene is also hosting a panel discussion on the metaverse at its thought leadership conference, Indegene Digital Summit on September 22nd and 23rd, 2022.