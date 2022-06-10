HealthPlix strengthens its leadership team with two tech entrepreneurs

HealthPlix announced on Friday that it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of two entrepreneurs – Mr. Manpreet Singh – Head of Commerce and Mr. Subhadeep Mondal – VP, Products. According to the company’s press statement, the appointments are in line with the company’s growth strategy which entails bringing in seasoned professionals from diverse backgrounds and experiences to lead the company’s healthcare e-commerce vertical and product portfolio.

“Further, the development will also enable HealthPlix to accelerate its strategic initiatives reaching more doctors and patients. Their entrepreneurial skills and dynamic thinking will help leverage the ever-evolving healthcare landscape effectively,” the company said in a statement.

“HealthPlix has become synonymous with a doctor’s stethoscope and is well positioned to tap into the 100Bn healthcare opportunity. The appointment of Manpreet and Subhadeep will accelerate our e-commerce play and further enhance our product offerings for healthcare stakeholders. These stellar entrepreneurs come with rich experience of scale and will play a key role in our vision to improve health outcomes at a country level,” Chaitanya Raju, Chief of AI, HealthPlix said,

“The healthcare ecosystem has grown to become bidirectional. Patients are beginning to proactively participate in their care plans as they take charge of their health. We believe the integration of diagnostics and wearable health information with EMR systems will put doctors in the driver’s seat, streamline workflow at both ends and minimize redundancy. HealthPlix’s ecommerce platform aims to create a frictionless healthcare experience for doctors and patients available at their fingertips. I am excited to join HealthPlix at a time when the company is playing a pivotal role in bringing about a paradigm shift in the healthcare industry,” Manpreet Singh – Head of Commerce, HealthPlix Technologies, said in a statement.

“As India’s healthcare ecosystem undergoes a digital transformation, proprietary digital products/services have become crucial to provide quality care across the country. Thrilled to join and build a product first healthcare company, that is tirelessly working towards supporting the doctors in improving health outcomes. HealthPlix products will raise the bar for industry,” Subhadeep Mondal – Vice President – Products, HealthPlix Technologies, stated.

According to the company’s press statement, Manpreet is responsible for setting up the e-commerce platform unlocking pharmacy, diagnostics, wearable devices, and a few other categories while Subhadeep is responsible for accelerating product innovation at HealthPlix. “Their vast experience is invaluable to the company as it continues to expand its business in India and pursue its mission to advance health technology for doctors,” the company stated.

“With a little over six months at HealthPlix, both Manpreet and Subhadeep have been through their entrepreneurial journey as CoFounders at CrewFoundry and PregBuddy resp. They bring a combined experience of close to three decades and have held key positions at companies like Punj Lloyd, StepOne, SignEasy, Gaana.com amongst others,” the company said in a statement.