HealthPlix launches SmartScan to convert hard copies of reports into digital format

HealthPlix Technologies on Monday announced the launch of SmartScan. According to the company, it is a feature that automatically scans patient lab reports, structures health vitals, and populates them on the EMR platform for doctors.

“HealthPlix – SmartScan sits on the solid foundation of inbuilt intelligence of 100+ lab test templates to ensure the accuracy of the health vitals populated in the EMR – thereby making it future-ready,” the company stated on Monday.

Reportedly, on average, a doctor takes 6-8 minutes to understand the patient’s health history and analyze the physical test reports. SmartScan will reduce that time by 30-40 percent and solve doctors’ pain point of reviewing physical lab reports, the health-tech company claimed.

“AI-powered OCR technology has revolutionized how medical records are managed and accessed. It has the goodness of a breakthrough technology meant to transform the industry and offer advanced patient health information at the point of care. Our journey in becoming the Intelligent EMR platform that delivers value for doctors has just begun. SmartScan boosts doctor-patient relationships”, said Subhadeep Mondal, Vice President – Products, HealthPlix Technologies.

According to the company, using AI-based OCR, data is digitized and converted into easy-to-use editable formats that help in automating organizational workflows.

“SmartScan is one such AI-OCR that works seamlessly within the EMR platform and allows patients to upload any lab test report for further diagnosis. It helps doctors with a ready view of current and historical test values. Importantly the feature seeks patient consent and uploads lab reports approved by patients in the test section of the patient dashboard,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company also claimed that it is the first time AI-OCR was tapped by an EMR player in the Indian healthcare industry. It not only scans test reports of patients but also enables doctors to deliver precise and personalized care to their patients, it stated.

