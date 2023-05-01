Healthium Medtech appoints Prashant Krishnan as Global Business Head for Advanced Wound Care and Surgery

Healthium Medtech on Monday announced the appointment of Prashant Krishnan, an experienced leader and veteran in the medtech industry, as their new global business head for its advanced wound care and surgery portfolio. Prashant joins Healthium after his stint at Medtronic.

“As Healthium expands its presence in India and beyond, Prashant will continue to raise the bar in operational excellence and business growth. Mr. Krishnan’s appointment comes at a juncture when the company is strengthening its portfolio in advanced surgery, wound care, orthopaedics and post-surgical care through organic and inorganic routes,” the company said in a statment.

The strategic appointment is also critical to reinforcing Healthium’s market leadership, corporate governance and deep domain expertise, as the company strives to achieve its strategic goals and vision of facilitating precision medtech for every patient globally, it added.

“We are delighted to welcome Prashant Krishnan into Healthium and am excited to have him join our leadership team. His depth of experience in the sector is exceptional and I am confident that Prashant’s broad-based, deep domain expertise, business acumen and people-oriented leadership will continue to add great value to our business, operations and culture. As we continue to be steadfast in our ambition to create access for high quality precision-based medical devices across the world, we are confident that Krishnan’s added stewardship will help steer Healthium Medtech towards new growth milestones,” Anish Bafna, CEO and MD, Healthium Medtech, said in a statement.

An industry veteran, Prashant holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Xavier Institute of Management and an alumni of The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He brings more than 27 years of experience and has an excellent track record of leading businesses across India, South Asia and the US in various leadership positions across Surgery, Cardiology and Orthopaedics medical devices. Previously, Prashant has been associated with companies like Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Godrej & Boyce and has delivered significant transformations for the businesses that he has led; his key role in working with Niti Aayog & USIBC for the Ventilator project during the Covid period has been recognised globally.

“I am thrilled to join Healthium and be a part of this inspiring vision to create a global company with strong portfolio, impressive global footprint and an exceptional clinical and Quality manufacturing team. I will be focussed on accelerating growth, improving business fundamentals and collaborating with Anish and this incredible team to carry forward the mission of providing patients and physicians globally with high quality, cost effective and innovative medical devices. Looking forward to being a part of Healthium Medtech in this exciting and pivotal period of the company’s journey,” Prashant Krishnan, Global Business Head, Healthium Medtech added.

Healthium Medtech has a diverse portfolio of medical devices and consumables, which includes surgical sutures, needles, a patented arthroscopy portfolio, a patented wound care portfolio, hernia meshes, haemostats, ligation clips, surgical staplers and other wound closure devices. Currently, the company has 7 manufacturing facilities across India and holds 64 patents across US, Europe and India (including pending applications).