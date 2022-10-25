Healthcare firms discover ways to use virtual reality to treat neurological diseases: GlobalData

GlobalData, a data and analytics company, said on Tuesday that with the new technological innovations like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), healthcare companies are discovering more ways to use these advancements for complex diseases. Recently, XRHealth published a study that shows the potential of using virtual reality (VR) technologies in upper limb dysfunction in multiple sclerosis patients.

“The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a shift to remote working that has boosted the adoption of VR by enterprises for training, collaboration, data visualization, and customer experience. Furthermore, more companies start to study ways to use VR in physiotherapy and treating various neurological disorders. As a result, the use of VR is expanding in the healthcare industry along with other new technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence,” Kamilla Kan, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement on Tuesday.

GlobalData forecasts the global VR market to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13% from $7 billion in 2018 to $28 billion in 2030.

According to GlobalData, XRHeatlth research indicates that VR technology is not only viable in treating upper limb dysfunction but is safe for the patients. Furthermore, patient’s experience during VR session was overseen and adjusted according to the patient’s needs by the physical therapist, it stated.

“VR therapy can become a more common way of therapy for neurological diseases in future due to its various benefits. VR is very likely to become one of the key technologies in healthcare and other industries, and the development of enterprise-grade metaverse platforms will further enhance its appeal,” Kan stated on Tuesday.

