HCG Hospitals adopts AI-driven smart digital scanning technology to improve cancer patient care

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG) on Monday announced that it has deployed Sigtuple’s AI100 making HCG the first hospital chain to equip the Hematopathology labs across its network with AI-powered screening solutions for cancer detection and disease management. According to the company’s press statement, SigTuple’s AI100 is the premier solution for AI-assisted digital hematopathology. It is also the only digital hematopathology solution available that is economical and robust enough for wide-scale adoption, it claimed.

“As manual microscopy is still the standard in diagnosing several critical disorders like cancers, infections, etc., in the absence of a pathologist at site in laboratories outside urban areas, these samples need to be shipped to central reference laboratories for review. Apart from the logistic challenges and associated delays in turnaround times, there is also limited expertise available for providing high quality diagnostics at remote locations,” it stated.

“AI-assisted digital scanning technology has indeed emerged as a game-changer in cancer care. Sigtuple’s best-in-class solution has brought remarkable precision to HCG’s Hematopathology diagnostic capabilities. The automation of key processes and optimization of logistics by virtue of this pioneering technology is a distinct value-add for HCG, given our overarching goal of serving the larger cause of patients through enhanced clinical outcomes,” Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) said in a statement.

“SigTuple started in 2015 with a singular goal – to make quality healthcare more accessible, more accurate and more affordable. AI100 was built to solve the problem of digital pathology with that aim in mind. Having gone through a rigorous evaluation process at HCG and coming out on the top is a strong validation of the quality of the product built by the team. We compete head-on with the global companies in the digital cell morphology space and are able to offer much more than the competition and at significantly lower costs. We hope to replicate this success in the rest of the world very soon and play our part in accelerating the adoption of AI-powered digital pathology systems all over the world,” Tathagato Rai Dastidar, Founder & CEO of SigTuple stated on Monday.

According to the hospital group, the collaboration is expected to significantly reduce the turnaround time, standardise reporting quality and increase efficiency multi-fold.