HCG Cancer Hospital to use Mixed Reality technology to enhance patient care

Dedicated cancer care chain Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG) has announced the launch of the country’s first Extended Reality Lab using the innovative Microsoft HoloLens 2 at the HCG Cancer Hospital, Bengaluru to enhance patient treatment. With this Mixed Reality technology, specialist doctors can now collaborate with surgeons in Tier-2 cities and interact on immersive 3-D platforms to offer the best possible treatment.

By virtue of HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality technology, HCG’s expertise in precision health services will be leveraged with senior doctors of hub centers sharing their expertise with surgeons working in smaller towns and cities.

HoloLens 2 will enable HCG’s specialist doctors from hub centres in metro cities to share their expertise with surgeons operating in Tier-2 cities. This will not just empower the healthcare machinery to function independently, but HoloLens 2 will also reduce the time-to-care for patients. Healthcare experts will now be able to collaborate with surgeons, no matter their geographical distances and will also be able to interact on this immersive 3-D platform to provide the best possible treatment. It uses Dynamics 365 Remote Assist which can be accessed on Windows, Android and iOS devices.

Mixed reality will fulfil HCG’s vision of bridging the gap in terms of medical expertise and talent that pervades Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across India. This will bring about a reform in the healthcare industry through knowledge sharing, simulated training and personalized patient care.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. B S Ajaikumar, executive chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. said, “Microsoft HoloLens 2 at HCG is a pivotal step towards serving healthcare. The fact that HoloLens allows users to interact with objects projected into their view is a blessing in disguise for the healthcare fraternity. This technology will definitely revolutionise cancer treatment as doctors from Tier-2 cities will now seamlessly work with specialists from metros, thereby enabling patients to avail best-in-class treatment.”

HCG is a pioneer in adopting cutting-edge technology in the fight against cancer and we are reinforcing our commitment to tech-led innovation through India’s first Extended Reality Lab using Microsoft HoloLens 2. We are glad to have Microsoft supporting us in our endeavor to improve patient outcomes through personalized and precise cancer treatment. Beyond doubt, a new era in healthcare is being unleashed by disruptive technologies like HoloLens. The future of healthcare is rooted in mixed reality, and HoloLens 2 promises to be at the heart of this transformation.” said Raj Gore, CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.

“Mixed reality solutions are empowering healthcare practitioners and experts to reimagine healthcare by accelerating diagnoses, reducing time-to care, and enabling personalization. We are pleased to associate with HCG Hospitals that has brought advanced cancer care to the doorstep of millions of patients and is now deploying mixed reality tools to create immersive experiences. Using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist doctors wearing Microsoft HoloLens 2 can hold video calls with colleagues and experts from anywhere in the world for real time knowledge sharing thereby improving access and efficiency,” said Sashikumar Sreedharan, Managing Director, Microsoft India.