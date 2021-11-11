Gujarat govt to use tele-ICU to bridge shortage of expert doctors, check details

The move is aimed at fulfilling the need of specialised doctors whose number is lacking in government health facilities in the rural and remote areas via tele-ICU and video-conferencing.

By:November 11, 2021 2:31 PM
Raval also said that the kiosk will be sufficiently mobile in a way that it can be taken close to the concerned patient for close observation.Raval also said that the kiosk will be sufficiently mobile in a way that it can be taken close to the concerned patient for close observation. (Representative image)

In a bid to tackle the shortfall of doctors in the state, the Gujarat government is going to bring private sector doctors into the loop by starting a tele-ICU service. Expert doctors working in the private sector will be asked to assist the government medical staff via video-call or tele-calling, the Indian Express reported. The move is aimed at fulfilling the need of specialised doctors whose number is lacking in government health facilities in the rural and remote areas via tele-ICU and video-conferencing.

Health commissioner Jai Prakash Shivahare told the Indian Express that the tele-ICU service will allow the critical care doctor to guide the medical staff workers at the health facilities in treating critical patients. The official also said that the idea is not only to tackle the shortage of expert doctors but to also provide critical care to people at their doorsteps using tele-conference and tele-medicine.

The officials told the Indian Express that a test run of the tele-ICU has already been conducted in the state and the government is going to formally launch the service soon. The service will particularly be launched at community health centres (CHCs), Sub District Hospitals (SDHs) and District Hospitals where there is no existing ICU facility at the moment. The government had floated a tender to find an agency that can pilot the programme and awarded the contract to Ahmedabad-based private agency — Virtual Health Care on October 7 this year.

Dr Raj Raval, founder of Virtual Health Care told the Indian Express that one mobile kiosk will be installed in each designated hospital with good quality audio and video facility along with WiFi. Raval also said that the kiosk will be sufficiently mobile in a way that it can be taken close to the concerned patient for close observation.

The adoption of tele-medicine, tele-doctor and other similar technologies picked up pace during the Coronavirus pandemic when most regions of the country faced acute shortage of expert doctors and scores of patients were successfully treated via tele-medicine

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial