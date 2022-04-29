Govt’s telemedicine scheme eSanjeevani records highest number tele-consultations

Union Health Ministry telemedicine scheme “eSanjeevani” has recorded highest number of 3.5 lakhs tele-consultations in two consecutive days of April 26 and April 27, 2022. With this, Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness (ABHW) Centres has achieved a new milestone.



It has surpassed its earlier record of 3 lakhs teleconsultations per day with eSanjeevani OPD telemedicine provided to more than 76 lakh patients on April 26 and April 27, 2022.

This record achievement can be attributed from e-Sanjeevani platform’s robust technology. e-Sanjeevani portal has been facilitating access to healthcare services across the country with one lakh AB-HWCs registered as spokes and over 25,000 hubs providing teleconsultations. Remote areas of the country are today accessing quality and affordable healthcare with the steady rise in tele-consultations which is a big step towards Antyodaya.

Teleconsultations have enabled timely specialist services to the poorest across the remotest part of the country.

eSanjeevani, first-of-its-kind telemedicine initiative by any country, has two variants – eSanjeevani AB-HWC scheme and eSanjeevani OPD scheme. eSanjeevani AB-HWC scheme provides a Doctor-To-Doctor telemedicine service which provides general and specialised health services in rural areas and isolated communities.

Based on a Hub-and-Spoke model, Doctor-to-Doctor telemedicine service ‘eSanjeevani AB-HWC’ enables virtual connection between the beneficiary (along with paramedic and a generalist at the spoke and HWC and doctor/specialist at the hub (tertiary healthcare facility/hospital/medical college).

This facilitates real-time virtual consultation from doctors and specialists at the hub with the beneficiary through paramedics at the spoke. The e-prescription generated at session end is used for obtaining medicines. ‘eSanjeevani AB-HWC’ is envisaged to provide quality health services to the maximum number of citizens by leveraging the potential of Information Technology bypassing hindrances of geography, accessibility, cost and distance.



Currently, eSanjeevani HWC is operational at more than 80,000 HWC. More than 2.70 lakh doctors were provided with general and specialised doctor-to-doctor telemedicine health services on April 26 and April 27 in various parts of the country including far flung areas.



eSanjeevani OPD is a patient-to-doctor telemedicine service to enable people access outpatient services in the confines of their homes. ‘eSanjeevani OPD’ has also been speedily and widely adopted by citizens in all parts of the country. It is available as a mobile app for both Android and iOS based smartphones, and these apps have seen over 3 million downloads.