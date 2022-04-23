GOQii Smart Healthcare forays into UK for Patient Care and plans to invest GBP 10 million

GOQii Smart Healthcare on Saturday announced that it is foraying into the United Kingdom for patient care. The company also announced that it is making an investment to the tune of GBP 10 million in the UK over the next 3 to 5 years and aims to create over 100 high-quality jobs in the healthcare arena in the United Kingdom.

According to the company, preventive healthcare is the only viable, long-term, mass-market solution. The company also informed that chronic diseases represent one of the biggest challenges faced by the healthcare systems across the world.

GOQii is also partnering with Modality Partnerships which is UK’s largest GP super that operates primary health care and community services across the country. GOQii along with its partners is committed to National Health Service (NHS) values and to growing, innovating, and sustaining services in General Practice and across the system.

“We are very excited to foray into the UK. It will help thousands of patients across the UK to improve their health outcomes. GOQii is a unified platform to provide a holistic approach to disease care. We already have several people with chronic medical conditions like diabetes and cardiac issues on our platform who have reversed their disease condition purely with lifestyle modification,” said Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii said in a statement.

GOQii’s advanced health ecosystem consists of a core team that includes personal coaches, health experts, doctors, and diagnostics. It brings all the user health data onto a single platform from which it can be analysed by the core team. This allows for the user to receive personalised health advice as per their lifestyle and habits.