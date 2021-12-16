GOQii launches its women care solutions to enable women track their menstruation, pregnancy and overall well-being

The handy features incorporated within GOQii App’s Women Care Feature makes it simple for its users to record their health data.

GOQii Smart Healthcare has launched its ‘WomenCare” Solutions in GOQii App and Smart Vital Devices to enable women track menstruation, pregnancy and predict menstrual cycle and more.

With this women will also be able to predict high, low and medium chances of getting pregnant. The handy features incorporated within GOQii App’s Women Care Feature makes it simple for its users to record their health data.

Based on the data provided by users about their menstruation cycle like cycle length, commencement date of their last period, average cycle duration – algorithms on the GOQii app will calculate the estimated date of ovulation, the fertile period and the date of their upcoming cycle. This can be beneficial for women who want to keep a track of their next period or wish to get pregnant.

The Women Care Feature in the GOQii App is accessible to all their female users.

Speaking on the launch, Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO of GOQii said, “For a long time, health wearable devices revolved around fitness, health management, diet plans, etc. One area where the market didn’t seem promising was in women’s health tracking applications. With GOQii ‘Women Care’ we aim to provide a positive experience for women in tracking their health and access unique features that GOQii’s preventive healthcare platform offers.”

The preventive healthcare platform also provides insights like flow intensity, potential mood swings along with other notable symptoms to the user. It also notifies the user to log their cycle if missed.

The ‘Track Pregnancy’ feature in GOQii App helps women track their week wise progress of baby’s weight, height and other parameters. If the user activates the pregnancy mode, a countdown to the birth of the baby will be shown and cycle prediction will be deactivated. This comes of great aid for the women in their pregnancy stage who will be witnessing continuous body changes.

To see Women Care data on your tracker, one must set up Women Care Feature in the GOQii App and log at least 1 period. Amongst the existing trackers, the feature will be available via software update soon in GOQii Smart Vital and GOQii Vital 4. The feature will also be available in GOQii’s upcoming trackers like GOQii Smart Vital plus and GOQii smart vital 2.0.

Rajashree Menon, Business Head, Smart Healthcare said, “Women represent half of the planet’s population and in India as well. We are excited to address a hitherto under-represented segment by providing effective assistance for women’s health challenges like PCOS, infertility, menstruation and maternal problems.

With lifestyle disorders like Diabetes, Hypertension, Obesity and associated conditions looming large in women, we aim to become a health companion for women and help in tracking vital menstrual data, giving accurate predictions and insights and encouraging them to connect with their doctors for guidance and managing their overall well-being”

The innovation in healthcare mobility is accelerating rapidly and it is quite promising. It is evident that these solutions will bring a positive impact on both patient outcomes and accessibility.

Founded in 2014 by serial entrepreneur and Gaming Guru, Vishal Gondal, GOQii Smart Healthcare is empowering consumers globally to lead healthier and better lives. GOQii is a pioneer in wearable based smart- tech-enabled fitness and healthcare. GOQii’s smart-tech-enabled healthcare platform brings together the entire preventive healthcare ecosystem.