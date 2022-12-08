GOQii forays into UAE with its preventive health ecosystem and Web3-based digital health metaverse

GOQii, a key player in the preventive health-tech space, on Thursday announced its foray into the United Arab Emirates (UAE). UAE would be the third market for GOQii, after India and the UK, to establish its presence with a comprehensive Preventive Health Ecosystem and Web3-based Digital Health Metaverse.

GOQii had earlier also presented at GITEX GLOBAL the world’s largest tech show and had committed to investing and expanding its base in the GCC Area.

According to the company’s statement, GOQii has partnered with Harley International Medical Clinic with an aim to drive Health Metaverse in UAE. With this partnership, the residents in UAE will now be able to avail the comprehensive digital diabetes care program. This announcement was made at GOQii’s annual event called ‘Reimagine Health in the Metaverse’ on 8th December 2022 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

The company also announcement Harley International Medical Clinic will be enrolling users with diabetes on the GOQii health platform and helping them manage their diabetes.

The GOQii Diabetes Care programme is implemented to help people with diabetes to manage their condition and take ownership of their health with external help and expert guidance, it claimed.

According to the company, each user will be onboarded on a comprehensive digital platform and would be equipped with state-of-the-art connected devices, health coaches, and doctors who will guide them to change their lifestyle and control their HbA1C levels. Moreover, eEach user will have the option of creating their virtual avatar which will be connected with their GOQii Age.

“We are excited to partner with Harley International Medical Clinic. We are focused on digital health and preventive health, delivering unique user experiences through fitness gamification and healthcare rewards. The digital health and fitness metaverse further enables real-world health and fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage end-consumers to become fit and healthy. Together, with Harley International Medical Clinic, we will help people manage diabetes and take accountability of their health with expert guidance to improve their quality of life and outcomes,” Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii, said in a statement.

With the launch of India’s National Digital Health Mission, India is set to bring healthcare into the digital sphere, and GOQii’s metaverse is well poised to benefit consumers across the spectrum of healthcare requirements, it claimed.

ALSO READ | AI-based neurotech firm MindMaze partners with Vibra Healthcare to deepen its penetration in US market