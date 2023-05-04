GOQii announces trial phase of its non-invasive diabetic risk monitoring system

GOQii on Thursday announced the trial phase of ‘GOQii SugarWise’, its cutting-edge non-invasive innovative diabetic risk monitoring system. The trial of the innovative solution in early diabetes risk detection will be conducted in partnership with a leading Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) in order to validate its effectiveness.

According to the company’s press statment, GOQii SugarWise is designed with a goal to empower users to take proactive measures to prevent or manage diabetes more effectively. While it is not a replacement for traditional invasive blood glucose measuring devices, GOQii SugarWise serves as a valuable early risk assessment and screening tool.

“By promoting awareness and empowering individuals to adopt a healthier lifestyle, the technology aims to reduce the burden of diabetes globally. SugarWise will be integrated within the Smart Vital 2.0 device. The Smart Vital 2.0 comes with ECG, Body Temperature, SpO2 , Heart Rate, Fitness Tracker. Sugarwise is an non-invasive method of getting an indication whether your sugar levels are in range, above range or below range. If it is sustainably above or below range; it means that you will need to take medical advice,” the company said in a statement.

Also Read Healthtech Startup Bonatra acquires Women’s Health and Wellness Startup MyAva

In the event of a successful trial phase and the gathering of clinical results, GOQii plans to implement the SugarWise system on a wider scale. The smart preventive healthcare company is committed to connecting users to its comprehensive Diabetes Care Plan, which includes access to coaches, doctors, and personalized lifestyle modification support, it added.

“We believe that our GOQii SugarWise system can revolutionize diabetes prevention and management. In collaboration with Clinical Research Organizations and leveraging our existing ecosystem of healthcare professionals, we aim to empower individuals to take control of their health and make a positive impact in the fight against diabetes,” GOQii’s Founder and CEO, Vishal Gondal, said in a statement.

GOQii has extensively provided diabetes care programs and services to its users. Previously, GOQii launched an integrated lifestyle medicine diabetes care programme for people diagnosed with diabetes.