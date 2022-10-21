Glamyo Health announces aggressive hiring plans; To increase manpower by 35 percent

Glamyo Health on Thursday announced aggressive hiring plans for the ongoing fiscal. In a press statement, the brand has announced to increase its manpower by 35 percent by the end of the current fiscal year. Currently, the company boasts a total strength of 350 and with the fresh scheduled drive, the healthcare brand will take the number up to 450.

Recently, Glamyo Health announced ambitious goals for the fiscal year 2022-23, including achieving an annualised run-rate of USD 80 million.

“To expedite the process, the company is streamlining and reinforcing its workforce, which will induce fresh skillsets and fuel to facilitate developmental initiatives. The brand is looking forward to onboarding aspirants across multiple departments as part of its vision to reshape the healthcare scenario in India by delivering the best medical care,” the company stated on Thursday.

The company claims that the recruitment drive will include maximising the strength of the Sales and Marketing departments. The majority of the hiring will be for the NCR location, where the brand is headquartered, it stated.

“We eagerly await the arrival of our new employees, and the induction of a new talented workforce will undoubtedly be critical in carrying out our mission. At the same time, we are working diligently to collaborate with more hospitals, all healthcare entities, and the healthcare community to repair the broken healthcare system and establish Glamyo Health as India’s No. 1 healthcare company,” Archit Garg, Co-founder of Glamyo Health said in a statement.

The company claims that it has collaborated with over 350 hospitals, providing a hassle-free experience from admission to discharge to over 1 lakh patients across India. Reportedly, Glamyo Health has also increased its marketing budgets to push its expansion and achieve the target of scaling from 16 cities to over 45 cities.

