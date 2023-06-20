FUJIFILM India launches app for healthcare professionals for providing comprehensive care

FUJIFILM India on Tuesday announced the launch of its mobile application ‘FUJIFILM Connect’. According to the company, it is the one-stop solution for healthcare professionals to manage the service and support for their medical diagnostic devices with real-time push notifications to keep the users updated.

“Through ‘FUJIFILM Connect’, the company has provided a single platform to healthcare providers where creating and tracking service requests is now a convenient process with efficient technical support in just one tap. In addition to raising service request tickets for already purchased Fujifilm medical devices, users can explore new products as well. The app is available on both the apple store and google play store,” the company said in a statement.

Also Read Fujifilm India launches CAD EYE function for Upper Gastrointestinal diagnosis at GI Update 2023

The key features of ‘FUJIFILM Connect’ include easy service request submission, timely and efficient technical support, access to a comprehensive service history along with features to track the status of all service requests, view maintenance records, and monitor device performance. Moreover, this app aids remarkable customer support services through 24×7 call logging process and real time contract status visibility.

“Fujifilm thrives on innovation and the ‘FUJIFILM Connect’ mobile app is another contribution to revolutionizing the healthcare industry in India through our all-in-one solutions. Our aim is to provide smooth end-to-end service for all Fujifilm medical products. Through this smartphone application, healthcare professionals can not only track their device’s status and services but also explore upcoming advanced products powered with cutting-edge technologies. I am sure that this tool will enhance the customer experience of our customers and help them reach their mission of improving the quality of healthcare in India,” Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India, said in a statement.

The company claims that the ’FUJIFILM Connect’ app comprises various categories of Fujifilm medical products like FDR & Mammography scanners, X-ray imaging devices, and MRI & CT scanners among other healthcare products.

Also Read Fujifilm India partners with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai for training in Pulmonology

It benefits healthcare professionals in numerous ways including one-tap product description access, elimination of call logging and toll-free number for assistance. Besides, the app facilitates users with real-time contract status visibility and aids in transparency and helps to maintain time-to-time services of medical products. The app will also encompass a range of Endoscopy products in the future, it claimed.

“To provide faster and reliable services to all our customers, we developed this innovative mobile application ‘FUJIFILM Connect’ laced with advanced technology which is serving as a remarkable platform for tracking and raising service requests with regard to medical products. Besides a user-friendly interface that allows users effortless navigation through the app, it provides the facility to acquire detailed information about the products among various other benefits,” Chander Shekhar Sibal, Senior Vice President & Head of Healthcare Division at FUJIFILM India, said in a statement.