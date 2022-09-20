Flipkart launches Health+ to sell medicines and wellness supplies

Flipkart on Tuesday announced Flipkart Health+ and give its customers access to medicines, wellness products, and healthcare supplies. Customers across India can now order a wide selection of affordable and genuine medicines and healthcare products within minutes, the e-commerce platform said on Tuesday.

“Using Flipkart’s trusted platform, with a recently revamped user-friendly interface, customers can enjoy a seamless shopping experience for medicines and health supplies. Built to ensure customers get access to genuine and trusted pharmaceutical products at their doorsteps, the Flipkart Health+ app that powers this availability of medicines through the platform has mandated its sellers to follow meticulous processes for quality checks,” the company stated on Tuesday.

In a press statement, the company also claimed that adequate measures have been implemented to ensure data security through multilevel regulations and encryptions.

“Customers, both caregivers and patients, can now order 48,000+ prescription medicines with easy-to-use features such as hassle-free upload of doctor prescriptions, effortless checkout process, multiple payment options, Flipkart Health+ Wallet, etc. In addition to this, Flipkart Plus Members can also utilize their SuperCoins to redeem exciting offers,” it stated.

With the increased penetration of the internet in the country, mobile-first consumer behavior, improvement of digital payments infrastructure, and various government initiatives, the e-pharmacy industry is expected to grow at CAGR of around 40-45% as compared to Global E-Pharmacy markets that are expected to increase at a CAGR of around 15-20%, as per a report by IBEF.

“The access to Flipkart Health+ via the Flipkart app brings us one step closer towards achieving our goal to make trusted healthcare accessible and affordable to billions of Indians. Benefitting from the expertise and experience of the Flipkart Group’s supply chain and last-mile logistics, we are ready to cater to customers’ medical needs across the country. Through disruptive technology and innovative solutions, we are working closely with pharmacies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and policymakers to digitize the healthcare ecosystem for a better tomorrow. In addition to the existing affordable prices, customers will get the best attractive deals and access to genuine medicines and healthcare products this Big Billion Day,” Prashant Jhaveri, CEO of Flipkart Health+, said in a statement.

ALSO READ | From #AbPooraIndiaKaregaUpgrade campaign to gamification; how Flipkart plans to onboard consumers ahead of Big Billion Days