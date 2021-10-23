FICCI HEAL 2021 deliberated on home healthcare and transformation to digital care models during pandemic

FICCI HEAL 2021 was a conglomeration of CEOs, policy makers, national and international leaders from healthcare and allied industries.

A FICCI-KPMG Knowledge Paper on ‘COVID Induced Healthcare Transformation’, was released during the inaugural session.

FICCI HEAL 2021 deliberated on home healthcare and the transformation to the digital care models during the pandemic on the conclusive day. Supported by union health ministry and NITI Aayog, Government of India, the 15th edition of FICCI HEAL was held between October 20 and October 22, 2021 on the theme, “Transforming Healthcare beyond COVID” on a virtual platform.

It included panel discussions as well as talks covering the entire spectrum of healthcare delivery- public health, capacity building, insurance, digital health, diagnostics, medical technologies, home healthcare as well as vaccines.

The conference was a conglomeration of CEOs, policy makers, national and international leaders from healthcare and allied industries. A FICCI-KPMG Knowledge Paper on ‘COVID Induced Healthcare Transformation’, was released during the inaugural session.

The conference also covered keynote addresses, thought leadership and plenary sessions.

In a session during the Digital Health Session, Speakers like Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), Government of India; Dr Jan Herzhoff, President, Health Markets, Elsevier; Ms Sigal Atzmon, Founder & CEO, Medix Global and others had shared their insights on the transformation through digitization.

While talking about the changing landscapes of Diagnostics, Dr Om Manchanda, MD, Dr Lal PathLabs said, “Indian market is larger as compared to many other countries and there is a huge potential for organized players and a shift from unorganized to organised is required. There are many enablers for this shift- initially it was quality but today service is playing a big role too.”

Adding to this, Travis Monke, General Manager-APAC, Abbott Molecular Diagnostics said, “Within the continuum of care, diagnostics plays a key role in deciding the course of treatment and delivering patient care, and its importance has been further strengthened during the pandemic. The introduction of fast, reliable, molecular and rapid antigen tests illustrates the benefit of decentralized technologies at the point of care.”

Speaking on the event, Dr Shravan Subramanyam, FICCI Medical Devices Committee and President & CEO, GE Healthcare South Asia said, “The med-tech industry today could not be in a better place to address the needs of the market, patients and communities. The mandate from our government to be self-reliant is very critical, and med-tech sector which faced many challenges during the pandemic, has benefited quite a lot through production linked incentives and various other schemes”.

Madan Krishnan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Medtronic shared his view on infrastructure, “Today if we look at the viability gap funding in health sector, its negligible. One of the state government to increase the viability gap is creating health institutions by giving it to private players in the PPE model by announcing tenders. Today we need a single window clearance system so that there is an ease of expansion of health infrastructure”.

Dr K Madan Gopal, Senior Consultant, NITI Aayog, GoI, who joined for the Session on Capacity Building also expressed his concerns on healthcare infrastructure, “While we have to infuse lots of funds into infrastructure, we also have to infuse more efforts and activities for capacity creation- both from public as well as the private sector,” he said.

Kaivaan Movdawalla, Partner- Healthcare, EY moderating said, “India needs to add 9 lakh more beds over the next decade to serve the UHC agenda over the next decade. It is imperative to ensure equitable generation and distribution of this capacity in under-served districts through targeted incentives and viability gap funding.”

The conference ended with a very unique and interesting discussion between Dr Narottam Puri, Advisor- FICCI Health Services & MVT Committees and Vaibhav Vohra, Managing Director, Continental Carriers. They highlighted how businesses sustained the pandemic through Transformational Leadership with incredible insights on the business of logistics and supply chain that helped to position India at the global platform.

The conference was closed by Dr Alok Roy, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee & Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals. He said, “The three-day Conference was organized with a view to converge all healthcare stakeholders and provide a forum for sharing of learnings and experiences as well as deliberate on the opportunities for transforming Indian healthcare system beyond COVID”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.