FE Healthcare Review | ‘I used Gizmore’s fitness smartwatch for a month and here’s what I like’

Smartwatches have become a mandatory addition to everyday attire. In the current times, every smartwatch has something different to offer. Now, these varieties often make it difficult for us to decide which one to buy.

Recently, I got my hands on Gizmore’s FLASH BT Calling Smartwatch. I used this smartwatch for a month, wearing this to the office, putting it on while my daily walks, and sometimes while sleeping. GizFit Flash targets first-time users who are looking for an affordable yet technologically advanced product.

Gizmore’s FLASH BT Calling Smartwatch (FE.com/Sushmita Panda)

Before I share my experience, let’s look at some of the specifications of Gizmore’s FLASH BT Calling Smartwatch:

The smartwatch has an HD IPS Screen Display (1.85)

The resolution of the display is 240×286 px

Working Time: Almost 3 days with calling and nearly 16 days without calling

It takes around 2 hours to charge this smartwatch

Gizmore’s fitness smartwatch has a easy-to-navigate menu. (FE.com/Sushmita Panda)

I got this watch specifically as a fitness tracker and there are a number of features that can be helpful in your day-to-day health goals.

The smartwatch comes with SpO2 monitoring, 24×7 Heart Rate (however, this feature tends to drain the battery a bit faster), breathing control (feeling anxious during an office meeting, this feature will come handy :P), menstrual tracker, etc.

Interestingly, the smartwatch also comes with some really cool exercise and sports modules which I think can definitely excite fitness enthusiasts. The modules include:

Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Swimming, Climbing, Tennis, Rugby, Golf, Yoga, Workout, Dancing, Baseball, Elliptical, Indoor Cycling, Free training, Rowing machine, Outdoor running, Skiing, Bowling, Dumbbells, Situps, and Indoor Walking among others.

With a brightness of 500 NITS, the display is easy to read even in bright sunlight, making it perfect for outdoor activities.

Other features

The smartwatch connects and disconnects with the smartphone smoothly. The device and the wrist band is also very skin-friendly. These bands come in four colours: Grey, Blue, Red and Black.

The calling receive and dialing features is also decent as the smartwatch includes a built-in microphone and built-in speaker.

Smartwatch also comes with a weather panel, and message reminder of synced notifications from Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram etc.

It also has a remote sensor that can remote control the camera on your phone.

You can also remote control and play music from your phone.

The smartwatch is also water-resistant which means it is rain-proof and splash proof and it can also stand the sweatiest workout.

Some Interesting Features

The smartwatch also comes with a Remind to Move and Drink Water Reminder. The watch will vibrate to remind you to move after 1 hour of sitting and to drink water.

I personally really like these reminders. (FE.com/Sushmita Panda)

The device has a split screen and it also comes with multiple watch faces.

Price and Verdict

The device comes with almost all the smart features that come with other watches on the market. The cost of this smartwatch is Rs.1699. The features and look and cost definitely makes the device an ideal buy for anyone who is looking for a budget-friendly smartwatch. Hardware-wise this device is definitely a good option. It is available on Flipkart from April 21, 2023, for Rs 1,199.