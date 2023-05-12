earKart raises undisclosed pre-series A funding led by Agility Ventures, Blume Ventures

earKart, a healthcare technology company, on Friday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount of pre-Series A funding led by Agility Ventures. The round also saw participation from other investors, including Blume Ventures.

With this funding, earKart has raised a total of Rs 7.6 crore so far. The startup also counts Ashneer Grover as its first lead angel investor.

“We are excited to have Agility Ventures and other investors on board with us. Their support will help us expand our reach and make our services available to more patients who need them. We aim to use the funding to build our technology infrastructure and expand our team to serve our growing customer base,” Rohit Misra, Founder of earKart said in a statement.

Founded in 2021 by Rohit Misra and Priyadarshi Jha, earKart aims to cater to the patient population suffering from hearing loss, which is estimated to be around 98.5 million people in India, of which over 60 percent do not have access to audiological services, making it difficult for them to get the necessary help they need.

The Noida-based startup aims to bridge this gap by providing access to the latest technology hearing aids at an economical price. The company’s smart diagnosis and remote management of hearing aids ensure that patients have access to the latest technology and services from the comfort of their homes, it stated.

Also Read GOQii announces trial phase of its non-invasive diabetic risk monitoring system

earKart is a first-of-its-kind of online platform that allows all hearing aid dispensers and patients to have access to all varieties of products from global manufacturers with guaranteed transparency, fairness on price, and quality, it claimed.