Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes launches AI-enabled platforms for diabetes care and treatment

Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre on Wednesday launched AI-enabled digital innovations under its digital transformation called Dr. Mohan’s Digital Diabetes Revolution with the 3D Initiative.

“The three D’s include 1, ‘DIA’ – an AI-powered chatbot to assist people through automated digital conversations, 2, ‘DIALA’ – a patient-friendly mobile app and 3, ‘DIANA’ – a healthcare application for precision diabetes care. Dr V. Mohan, Chairman & Chief Diabetologist, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre, and Dr. R. M. Anjana, Managing Director, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre launched this initiative in Chennai on October 5th 2022. The digital transformation initiative enables seamless and highly personalized 24/7 online care and support services for people with diabetes,” the company said on Wednesday.

The diabetes speciality centre claims that it is powered by the world’s leading next-gen Total Experience (TX) Automation Platform, the AI-enabled virtual assistant to engage patients through an integrated approach across WhatsApp, Google Business Message, Facebook Messenger and web platforms.

The company claims that DIANA (DIAbetes Novel subgroup Assessment) is used to classify individuals with newly detected type 2 diabetes into specific subgroups such as insulin deficiency or insulin resistance forms.

The centre also claimed that this tool also gives estimates of the risk for developing diabetes complications like eye or kidney disease. This machine learning approach has been developed based on published real-world clinical data and will help the clinician offer individualized care for people with diabetes it stated.

“During the pandemic, we faced difficulties in managing our patient’s needs. It’s our duty to address patients’ queries anytime from their phones and computers. Through these AI-powered innovations, we offer expert medical advice accessible to everyone round the clock. These tech-enabled next-generation platforms will offer real-time solutions for diabetes care and dispel myths for the benefit of our people. With an aim to provide timely medical assistance through technology integration and disruption, we are confident that it will bridge the gaps prevailing in diabetes care. We aim to provide a holistic healthcare experience by helping patients and doctors to intelligently monitor health data over the long term to enable predictive and proactive care,” Dr V. Mohan, Chairman & Chief Diabetologist, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre said in a statement.