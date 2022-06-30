Connect2MyDoctor Launches 3D/AR tool on its platform cARe

Connect2MyDoctor on Thursday announced that it has launched cARe, a 3D/AR module for patient education on its virtual care platform. According to the company’s press statement, cARe, the web and mobile app supported tool can play a crucial role in telemedicine, enabling an easier explanation of anatomical structures and physiological mechanisms to a layman than a mere video consultation. The company claims that the virtual platform is helping patients and their families in understanding the details of a medical procedure beforehand.

“The integration of augmented reality (AR) into telemedicine has the potential to make a big difference in the way in which healthcare professionals can do their diagnosis and recommend suitable treatment. Whether it is for patient education, diagnosis or any other timely intervention, cARe can play a transformational role in telemedicine,” it stated.

“cARe, our 3D/AR module, can be a game changer not only in terms of patient experience but will also be a great engagement tool for hospitals. Connect2MyDoctor is working on various next-gen AI technology tools taking the game beyond just video consulting, even as AR continues to transform telehealth and the in-patient consultation experience. With cARe, Connect2MyDoctor is all set to revolutionise the way HCPs diagnose, educate and treat their patients”, Pramod Kutty, CEO & Co-Founder, Connect2MyDoctor stated.

According to the company, the cARe module can be triggered during the consultation. The specialist can choose the list of models available and proceed with the detailed explanation using zoom, rotate and annotate functionalities. Custom interactions can be designed and integrated as required.

“cARe can be used for patient education both during in person and teleconsultations, Continuing Professional Development (CPDs), Virtual Tumour Boards (VTB), Medical Colleges etc. These modules can be integrated and used both for OP and virtual care. 3D/AR technologies can amplify the practical learning process especially for young medicos as they get ready for the real world of medical practice. cARe, the 3D/AR tool, will reduce/eliminate the need for real patient bodies to learn. Some of the areas 3D/AR technologies can really add value are medical education, understanding complex surgical processes and for a clearer understanding of human anatomy,” it stated.