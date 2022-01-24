Cloud based robust infrastructure to redefine healthcare space

Telemedicine and Cloud-based home care services are becoming more popular, and virtual visits and chatbots are the new primary care options.

By Vishal Agrawal

The Indian healthcare market is predicted to rise by an annual growth rate of (CAGR) of 27.41% by 2024 indicating that the industry is on the verge of considerable change as the future holds a considerable restructuring of both the healthcare specialists’ and patients’ experience.

Furthermore, growth prospects now extend beyond the point of care, with the virtual-care revolution encompassing both pre-diagnosis and post-treatments across the value chain. This will be beneficial in putting a greater emphasis on the total patient experience.

With COVID-19’s occurrence and waves with terrible consequences irreversibly altering our lives and the global economy, the immediate focus has been on reacting to the crisis where healthcare leaders around the world are now turning their attention towards post-pandemic realities.

Even though the healthcare industry has traditionally been slower to adopt digital toolsets, increasing data from around the world suggests that the after years of COVID-19 will inculcate the present developments brought in the way healthcare is delivered now. The new healthcare reality necessitates the restructuring of healthcare systems and the introduction of new models to address primary, secondary, and acute care, as well as community-based care.

It is further, a different ballgame when it comes to implementing new technology for the betterment of the masses in India, considering the population the country has. Therefore, when it comes to the digital transformation of the healthcare system, nothing is more important than a flexible collaboration solution. Right now, looking at the crisis in the country and how the doctors and healthcare professionals are working 24X7 towards saving every single life, it has made one thing very clear i.e. To have an enhanced Connected Healthcare Experience than ever. By connecting people, resources, data, and solutions, one can optimize operations and reduce risk while increasing operational efficiency and profitability.

Cloud Induced Care

In addition to scalability and storage, today’s healthcare businesses are increasingly turning to cloud technology for its impressive capabilities such as collaboration, accessibility, efficiency, and security, to name a few. In the future, we may anticipate some significant new trends in technology-driven healthcare and life sciences driven by the cloud. Telemedicine and Cloud-based home care services are becoming more popular, and virtual visits and chatbots are the new primary care options. Patients with chronic diseases and those undergoing post-surgical rehabilitation can now benefit from online consultations via telehealth apps. In hospitals, cobots and robots can be used to assess patient vitals and provide overall health care, particularly for infectious disease surveillance like Covid and the data can be used by healthcare specialists to plan the diagnosis without stepping near the patient.

Intelligent Healthcare System

Digitalization and technological adoption, such as 5G, IoT, and AI, will drive intelligent healthcare forward in the future, enabling a system of ‘anytime, anywhere care. With 5G knocking on India’s doors, the Healthcare sector will be at the forefront in utilizing it to its best capacity in handling patients’ data and collaboration. It will be a game-changer as the scenario in the healthcare system is set to change forever with its launch from the patient application, hospital application to medical data management. Since a mountain of data needs to be processed and communicated every single second, 5G will, in turn, make the healthcare system rely on robust collaboration infrastructure even more.

The use of fitness devices and apps, sensors, monitoring tools, and other cloud-based diagnostics; virtual care, available anytime, anywhere (including via video conference); and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to improve care and provider outcomes are just a few examples of how the convergence of technology and healthcare has changed the game. The shift in healthcare dynamics continues to be influenced by value-based care.

Healthtech- Way Forward

In a country like India, where a major part of the population resides in rural areas, Telehealth can assist the need for good healthcare infrastructure and specialists. Through upgraded and improved service delivery, this will provide considerable socio-economic benefits to people, end-users, governments, and enterprises. Remote care will be crucial in ensuring that people in underdeveloped countries have access to high-quality healthcare. Connected technologies have the potential to improve the healthcare experience for all stakeholders while also addressing several other issues that the industry is attempting to address. The healthcare industry’s move to the Intelligent Industry, facilitated by technology, will be a game-changer.

So cutting the big story short, it’s high time to architect the very near future of the healthcare system wherein patients can quickly connect to the right specialists, when they need help, irrespective of their location. Considering the effects of the second wave of Covid-19, it is needless to say that there is a dire need of a robust cloud infrastructure, amalgamated with AI, ML, etc, to help healthcare specialists get immediate access to patients’ history even if they are not present in the hospital physically. It is all about arming the healthcare team with the right communication and collaboration tools, allowing for faster, more effective decision-making. The future of the healthcare system rests on an All-inclusive Cloud based collaboration and communication infrastructure, helping hospitals, care teams, and patients with a totally redefined experience.

(The author is MD, India and SAARC, Avaya. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)