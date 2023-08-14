CLIRNET: A live platform that gives doctors a helping hand

The life of a doctor is not easy. Upon returning from the US, Saurav Kasera, co-founder of CLIRNET —a fast-growing live continuing medical education (CME) and doctor-generated content platform, based out Kolkata — devoted a year to meet more than 1,000 doctors, to understand their challenges, and uncover their requirements. It became evident that doctors faced significant obstacles in their daily practice, which hindered their ability to deliver effective patient treatment.

Recognising this, Kasera saw an opportunity to develop a platform that could empower doctors to stay informed and updated through effective peer collaboration with less time investment. The vision for CLIRNET (Collaborate, Learn, Innovate, Research, Network) was born in 2016.

The impact so far

Currently, CLIRNET boasts a strong network of over 3.5 lakh doctors, with an engagement rate of 66%. The platform provides doctors with free digital tools and services that equip them to deliver last mile patient care that is accessible and affordable. It has strong partnerships with national medical associations and healthcare institutions. “We got our first validation regarding the deep impact of the platform when a doctor practicing in a remote location near the Arunachal-China border shared that he manages patients by regularly participating in peer doctor discussions on the CLIRNET platform,” Kasera said.

In the past two years alone CLIRNET has experienced strong growth, expanding its doctor base by 3.5 times and witnessing a 10 times growth in platform interactions. “With 40% of the revenue already committed, CLIRNET is well on track to achieve a remarkable revenue growth of 2.8 times in FY24,” he informed.

Based on the current doctor activity, CLIRNET impacts 100 million+ patient health outcomes annually. “One significant example of this impact is the addressing of the shortage of pediatric doctors in the North East region through Continuous Medical Education (CME) programmes over CLIRNET. These programmes have played a vital role in addressing queries of doctors in that region, improving patient care.” Meanwhile CLIRNET has successfully raised $1 million in its Pre-Series A funding round.

The future roadmap

CLIRNET has an exciting roadmap ahead, with a strong focus on enhancing its platform. The healthtech firm’s AI-powered Doctor’s Assistant (AiDA) will be further expanded and advanced. DocTube, the new blue-eyed boy of CLIRNET, is an innovative video-platform built on the vision of providing comprehensive and validated medical knowledge to all individuals by verified doctors. “The focus will be on partnering with more doctors and institutions to create and curate high-quality vernacular language medical content and expand the current content bank of 10,000 videos by 2x in the next 6 months,” he said.

Also Read Lupin Digital Health launches digital heart failure clinic in India

* CLIRNET currently boasts a doctor-network of over 3.5 lakh doctors

* Impacts 100M+ patient health outcomes annually

* Raises $1 million in Pre-Series A funding round

* To expand DocTube content bank of 10k videos by 2x in 6 months

* Targets South Asia, Africa and Middle East for global expansion