Can UHI revolutionise the healthcare system as UPI revolutionised payment transactions in India?

By Krutikesh Age

The healthcare system in India has long been in need of a major overhaul. Despite the country’s rapid economic growth, its healthcare infrastructure remains underdeveloped and inadequate to meet the needs of its large and rapidly growing population. However, the recent introduction of the Universal Health Identity (UHI) system has the potential to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered in India.

The UHI system is based on the same principle as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which revolutionized the way payment transactions are conducted in India. One of the key similarities between UHI and UPI is their focus on providing a centralized platform for accessing and managing information and services. UPI provides a single point of access for financial transactions, and UHI aims to do the same for health-related information and services. This can help to improve the coordination of care across different levels of the healthcare system, reducing duplication of services and improving continuity of care for patients.

UHI uses a unique identification number for each individual to enable the seamless sharing of health information between different healthcare providers. This means that doctors and hospitals can easily access a patient’s medical history, including previous diagnoses, treatments, and test results, without having to rely on paper records or manual data entry.

This has several major benefits for patients, healthcare providers, and the healthcare system as a whole. For patients, it means that they no longer have to carry around multiple records and medical histories, and they can be sure that their medical information is accurate, up-to-date, and accessible to any healthcare provider they visit. For healthcare providers, it means that they can make more accurate diagnoses and provide better treatment, as they have access to a patient’s complete medical history.

The UHI system also has the potential to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the healthcare system. By reducing the need for repetitive testing and manual data entry, it can save time and resources, which can be redirected to other areas of need. In addition, the system can be used to better track and monitor public health trends, which can help to identify and address issues such as outbreaks of communicable diseases.

Overall, the UHI system has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare system in India, just as UPI revolutionized the way payment transactions are conducted. However, for the UHI system to reach its full potential, it will require the cooperation and support of all stakeholders, including healthcare providers, patients, and government officials. This includes ensuring that the system is properly implemented and maintained, and that all stakeholders are properly trained to use it.

However, it’s worth noting that healthcare is a more complex industry than payment transactions. The healthcare system has many different components and stakeholders, and the implementation of a platform like UHI would require a significant amount of coordination and collaboration between different organizations. Additionally, UHI will have to deal with sensitive patient information and have to comply with different regulations, privacy and security laws.

In conclusion, while UHI has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare system in India, it will require significant effort and resources to implement and maintain. The success of UHI will depend on its ability to effectively address the challenges and complexities of the healthcare system, and to gain the trust and support of patients, healthcare providers and other stakeholders. The UHI system has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare system in India by providing a unique identity number for each individual, enabling seamless sharing of health information between different healthcare providers, improving the accuracy and efficiency of care, reducing costs, and helping to address public health issues. It is important to note that the success of this initiative will depend on the cooperation and support of all stakeholders involved.

(The author is a Founder- ClickHealth.io. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)