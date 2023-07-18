BRIDGING THE GAPS IN HEALTHCARE: Scan a QR code to save a life

In a medical emergency, every second counts. Despite several healthcare providers offering emergency medical support, victims often struggle to get timely medical intervention due to missing linkages in the care delivery network. Bystanders find it difficult in locating the nearest ambulance or reaching out to the ambulance service providers on time. Due to this, treatment gets delayed leading to fatal outcomes.

A novel tech-enabled approach by Hyderabad-headquartered healthtech firm Suraksha QR, it has the potential to be a game-changer when it comes to saving lives, reducing fatalities and improving health outcomes. The platform ensures that relevant medical information is captured for each Suraksha QR subscriber, which is then made accessible via a secured unique QR containing critical health data.

If and when faced with an accident or medical emergency, the victim (on his own) or a bystander can scan this unique QR code with their smartphone and quickly get access to the nearest ambulance providers. The victim/bystander also has the option to notify the emergency contacts, and furthermore, the victim’s medical record can be sent to the healthcare provider for assistance in terms of early medical intervention.

Also Read Scan and Share Service: A Digital Journey towards achieving Universal Health Coverage



“We are bringing operational efficiency to the emergency healthcare system through a tech-enabled approach by addressing the golden hour mobility issue and accessibility to better health consultation backed by curated insurance products. Our attempt is to simultaneously ‘ensure’ and ‘insure’ the healthcare needs of every Indian,” says Vidhyasagar Reddy, co-founder & CEO, Suraksha QR.

Apart from advanced tech-enabled emergency care support, Suraksha QR provides an array of comprehensive healthcare solutions. These include accident insurance cover up to Rs 1 lakh, ambulance ride cover of Rs 5,000 for each hospitalisation, unlimited yearly telehealth consultations with over 6400 doctors, discounts on diagnostic lab tests in more than 4,300 locations, and home delivery of medicines in over 7300 locations.

Since its rollout in March 2023, the Suraksha QR platform has acquired over 27,000 subscribers pan-India. It aims to cater to the healthcare requirements of at least five lakh Indian citizens by the end of the current fiscal year. In doing so, it will be onboarding and registering new users (subscribers) onto its health-tech platform.

Also Read Alkem Laboratories forays into Ophthalmology with launch of eye care products



Besides expanding its subscriber base, Suraksha QR has announced its plans to be present in 10 or more states by the end of the financial year, thereby being equipped to serve 4000+ pin codes across India. The company, which as of date, is operational in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, will be entering Tamil Nadu, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and other states, in the next few months. Furthermore, in a bid to scale the user base and operational footprints, it is aggressively building a distribution-cum-customer assistance network nationwide by appointing agents known as ‘Suraksha Sevaks’ across various parts of India.

“Over the long term, we aspire to bridge numerous gaps in India’s healthcare ecosystem, while making sure that no Indian is left out in terms of receiving timely and necessary medical care. This in turn, shall prove instrumental in ushering a paradigm shift towards making India a ‘proactive’ nation from currently being a ‘reactive’ one, when it comes to accessing healthcare,” adds Reddy.

CRITICAL CARE ON YOUR PHONE