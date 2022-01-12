B Medical Systems inaugurates manufacturing plant in Gujarat to produce medical cold chain products

Built with an investment of over Rs 100 crore, the facility has an annual production capacity of 100,000 units of medical cold chain products.

B Medical Systems, a global leader in medical cold chain solutions, headquartered in Luxembourg, has inaugurated its new Indian manufacturing facility in Mundra, Gujarat to produce medical cold chain products.

Built with an investment of over Rs 100 crore, the facility has an annual production capacity of 100,000 units of medical cold chain products such as vaccine refrigerators, freezers, and transport boxes, which can also be quickly scaled up based on demand.

The facility in Mundra is the company’s first-ever manufacturing facility outside Europe and is expected to generate hundreds of employment opportunities in the Kutch region.

The Prime Minister (PM) of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, graced the occasion and said in his message, “I am very satisfied that the first virtual summit I held with PM of India Narendra Modi a bit more than a year ago bore fruit so quickly. In less than a year’s time, the team of B Medical Systems has set up this Make in India production site and started to produce medical cold chain equipment in the state of Gujarat, which I would like to commend for its investment friendliness.”

He also thanked the PM of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of Gujarat, Invest India, and Indextb for their support in B Medical Systems’ journey in India.

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India unveiled the first made in India multi-mode vaccine refrigerator/freezer and/or ice-pack freezer unit of B Medical Systems which will play a big role in enhancing the National Animal Disease Control Program.

“I extend my commendation to the Prime Minister of India and Luxembourg whose visionary leadership has culminated into the launch of this bilateral project, which will not only save millions of human lives but also animal lives. It will not only meet the demands of the human healthcare ecosystem but also the animal healthcare ecosystem,” said Rupala.

The factory was inaugurated by Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to India Peggy Frantzen in the presence of Rakshit Shah, Executive Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, Dr. Naveen Thacker, President, International Pediatric Association, Dr. Upendra S. Kinjawadekar (President Elect -2022, Indian Association of Pediatrics) and Dr. Bakul Parekh, (President – 2020, Indian Academy of Pediatrics)

The opening ceremony also witnessed video messages and notes from the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, Sandeep Chakravorty, the Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, Dr. Priti G Adani, the Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Karan Adani, CEO, Invest India, Deepak Bagla, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and several other dignitaries. Rakshit Shah, Executive Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, unveiled the B Medical System India Pvt Ltd’s ‘Our Make in India Journey’ memoir featuring the company’s journey over the past year.

“For more than four decades B Medical Systems has been providing state-of-the-art technology products across the world from Luxembourg. Today, we have found our second home in Mundra, within the premises of the Adani Group. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude and also to testify the incredible level of support we have received from everyone including the Government of India, the Government of Luxembourg, the Government of Gujarat, and the embassies of India and Luxembourg, just to name a few” said Luc Provost, CEO of B Medical Systems in his message for the occasion.

“It’s a dream come true and a historical moment for B Medical Systems. To be able to support the healthcare infrastructure of India is an honour for us. We are bringing state-of-the-art technology and innovations that will deliver a reliable medical cold chain across every part of the country. The opening of this facility is a testament to our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and our vision is to make India the vaccine cold chain capital of the world” said Jesal Doshi, CEO of B Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

B Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd was established in early 2021 after B Medical Systems received the invitation from the PM of India Narendra Modi, to establish a production facility in India to support the country’s immunization efforts following the virtual bi-lateral summit between India and Luxembourg on the 19th of November 2020.