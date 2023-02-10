Artificial intelligence facilitates low-cost drug repurposing: GlobalData

GlobalData, a data and analytics company, on Friday said that the contemporary drug repurposing techniques using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) are gaining traction in the pharmaceutical industry.

According to the data and analytics company, this trend is suitable to not only minimise the cost and time but also to bring down the risk in the process of retargeting drugs for viral and other rare diseases.

“The pharma industry has seen AI-augmented approaches to repurpose drugs against COVID-19 infections like Eli Lilly’s Olumiant, which further increases the strategic collaboration appetite of pharmaceutical companies to develop computational approaches that can de-risk the systematic identification of drug repurposing leads,” Kiran Raj, Practice Head of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, said in a statement.

The Innovation Explorer database of GlobalData’s Disruptor Intelligence Center highlights the key company collaborations in pharma to advance AI-powered drug repurposing techniques.

“AI is advancing drug repurposing by mining huge biomedical datasets for hidden patterns and evidence. This can maximize the drug asset values as the technology analyzes massive amounts of data to find the existing drugs used to treat other conditions by developing a specific treatment for an underserved disease or a particular indication,” Abhishek Paul Choudhury, Senior Disruptive Tech Analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement.

In January this year, US-based companies Medable and Every Cure partnered to use drug repurposing to accelerate the discovery of treatments for rare diseases such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency.

The data and analytics company claim that the duo aims to identify novel use cases with Medable’s specialized software and services as Every Cure plans to scale up an innovative treatment to find therapies for around 9,000 disorders, many of which have no federally approved treatment.

In April last year, Geneva’s DNDi made a non-commercial collaboration with London’s BenevolentAI to formulate a list of potential biological targets (proteins that can be targeted by a potential drug) and drug repurposing candidates that could de-escalate the severity of dengue infection.

The project intends to combine BenevolentAI’s drug discovery platform with DNDi’s acumen and global network of dengue partners to enable researchers to decode insights that human reasoning alone would not have been able to uncover.

In February last year, UK’s Healx obtained exclusive license rights from NY-based Ovid Therapeutics to investigate gaboxadol, also known as 4,5,6,7 tetrahydroisoxazolo(5,4-c)pyridin-3-ol (THIP), as part of potential combination therapy for Fragile X syndrome, as well as a treatment for other indications.

According to the agreement, Healx will find an optimal treatment for the condition by combining gaboxadol with other compounds identified by the Healnet AI platform, including HLX-0201.

“Drug repurposing is becoming increasingly popular as AI advances to offer new insights into disease drug targets while increasing the success rate of clinical development trials. The process will eventually provide patients with faster access to new treatments and answers to rare disease symptoms, thereby potentially saving lives,” Choudhury added.