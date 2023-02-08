Army Research & Referral hospital collaborates with Wolters Kluwer to implement digital patient care system

Wolters Kluwer, software solutions and service provider, on Wednesday said that Army Research & Referral hospital (R&R), Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi has implemented its Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) to ramp up its patient care delivery.

According to a press statement, the hospital has onboarded Wolters Kluwer’s flagship product, UpToDate, and a computer kiosk for it has been set up in the emergency room to assist the on-duty doctors in using UpToDate at the point of care.

The official inauguration of the kiosk was recently done in the MI room by the Commandant – Lt. Gen Ashok Kumar Jindal, AVSM, YSM. This adoption will equip doctors, students, nurses, and other healthcare providers with readily available evidence-based case studies and the latest medical information from around the world to aid their medical decisions, the company stated on Wednesday.

“With this adoption, we saw an opportunity to enhance our patient care. By incorporating the most recent research and best practice advice from international experts, CDSS tools produce evidence-based care that is significantly faster and more dependable than spending hours on online searches for information that is usually unverified. Clinicians can utilize CDSS as a tool to add value to their own expertise and knowledge, in order to make accurate medical decisions and lower the chances of medical errors,” Lt. Gen Ashok Kumar Jindal, Commandant, R & R Hospital said in a statement.

According to the company, R & R hospital has deployed UpToDate to give impetus to digital solutions that can change the healthcare delivery ecosystem.

“Over the last few years, one of the biggest trends in healthcare is to leverage technology to enhance the healthcare infrastructure and provide improved treatment to each patient. With the usage of technologies like CDSS, R & R Hospital would be able to practice evidence-based medicine with enhanced ease which will help deliver high-quality care to every patient,” Maj. Gen. Ajith Nilakantan, Deputy Commandant at R & R Hospital said on Wednesday.

As per a study by Harvard University, 5.2 million injuries that occur in India every year are due to medical errors and adverse events. The alarming statistic highlights the need of avoiding preventable deaths.

The company claims that CDSS is intended to enhance care quality, prevent errors or adverse events, and enable healthcare providers to be more efficient in the years to come which will equip them with the best patient outcomes.